Victoria College’s Fine Arts Gallery will display ceramic art and paintings by Chris Leonard from Thursday to Oct. 3.
An opening reception for the exhibit, “Boogie Drama/Chris Leonard Gets Down on the Rio Grande,” will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday. Leonard is an art instructor at South Texas College in McAllen.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Gallery is on VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St.. The gallery is open from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Admission is free.
