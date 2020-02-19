Victoria College’s vice president of college advancement and external affairs announced she will be leaving the college.
Jennifer Yancey has worked for the college for 19 years and accepted a position as the chief development officer for the Houston Area Women’s Center.
“It’s really a personal move,” she said. “It’s just the next step in my life.”
Yancey’s last official day is March 6, and she will start in her new position March 9.
The Houston Area Women’s Center is geared toward ending domestic and sexual violence and supports women through advocacy, counseling education and other support services.
“I’m feeling really good about it,” Yancey said. “It’s a wonderful organization, and a great community. I’m excited about the opportunity to embark on this new adventure in my life.”
A search to replace Yancey will not begin immediately, which will give VC's new president the opportunity to participate in the process, said Darin Kazmir, VC marketing and communications director. The search is underway for VC's sixth president, who will take the helm this summer.
Yancey was hired in 2000 as VC’s director of development. She later became the executive director of institutional advancement in 2002 while also serving as the executive assistant to then-president Jimmy Goodson. She was named vice president of college advancement and external affairs in 2008.
“Jennifer has been instrumental in advancing the college in so many ways,” college President David Hinds stated in a college press release. “Many areas of the college have flourished under her leadership, and she has represented VC impeccably at so many public events over the years.”
As vice president, Yancey provided counsel and administrative support to the college’s board of trustees.
“The Board is grateful for Jennifer’s long-standing commitment toward advancing VC’s mission,” V. Bland Proctor, chair of Victoria College’s Board of Trustees, stated in a college press release. “We will miss her tireless energy and we wish her all of the best.”
Yancey, who is a VC alumna, said her departure was a hard decision, but she is looking forward to being a part of the Houston community in her new role.
“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “Victoria College is truly an asset to this community and the surrounding communities. It’s truly been a pleasure serving our students, working alongside our faculty and staff and working toward a better Victoria region.”
