VC welding training begins in March

Victoria College is offering a Welding Level 1 and a Welding Level 2/3 Combo training course this spring.
Welding Level 1 will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 3-July 9 at VC’s Liberty Street Industrial Training Center. Students will learn welding safety, oxyfuel cutting, plasma arc cutting, air carbon arc cutting and gouging, base metal preparation, joint fit-up and alignment, groove welds and open V-groove welds. The cost for the course is $1,450 and includes the textbook and tool kit.
The Welding Level 2/3 Combo course will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, March 2-July 17. The intermediate course will cover welding symbols, reading detail drawings, physical characteristics and mechanical properties of metals, preheating and post heating of metals, open-root pipe welds and stainless steel groove welds. The cost for the course is $2,300 and includes the textbook.
These courses lead to National Center for Construction Education and Research certification. Students must first complete the Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills course.
Financial aid is available for both courses.
Victoria College also offers the Welding Occupational Skills Award, Basic Welding Certificate and Advanced Welding Certificate.
For more information, call 361-582-2528 or email Mary.Hardy@VictoriaCollege.edu.
