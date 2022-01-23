The Victoria Civic Chorus, which is a nonprofit organization of singers from Victoria and surrounding communities, is holding weekly practices at 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Victoria College students earn class credit performing with the group.
“The Victoria Civic Chorus and the Choraliers are open to students and nonstudents alike,” said David Means, music professor at Victoria College. “We invite the public to come be a part of this outstanding group.”
To schedule an audition or get more information on the Victoria Civic Chorus, contact Means at 361-572-6425 or David.Means@VictoriaCollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.