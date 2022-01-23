David Means

David Means, music professor at Victoria College, is the conductor for the Victoria Civic Chorus.

 Contributed photo

The Victoria Civic Chorus, which is a nonprofit organization of singers from Victoria and surrounding communities, is holding weekly practices at 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Victoria College students earn class credit performing with the group.

“The Victoria Civic Chorus and the Choraliers are open to students and nonstudents alike,” said David Means, music professor at Victoria College. “We invite the public to come be a part of this outstanding group.”

To schedule an audition or get more information on the Victoria Civic Chorus, contact Means at 361-572-6425 or David.Means@VictoriaCollege.edu.

