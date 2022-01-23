Victoria College has recognized the outstanding academic performance of 107 students by naming them to the fall 2021 dean’s list.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average over a minimum of 12 academic credit hours within the semester and must not have any unsatisfactory grades in any classes.
Students named to VC’s fall 2021 dean’s list, grouped by their hometowns, are:
Alpine: Muriel Cotman
Cuero: Jacob Keith
Dallas: Christopher Blair
Edna: Jesus Avalos, Jasmin Baez, Logan Carroll, Gauge Hudgeons, Grant Koop, Hailee Lopez
Ganado: William Roznovsky
Goliad: Carson Albrecht, Amber Marek, Wesley Stauss
Gonzales: Nguyet Dang
Hallettsville: Juan Aguillon, Candice Hoch, Patsy Hoch, Kylee Starns
Harwood: Elliot Lilienthal
Inez: Reagan Mikulec, Bryan Schaefer, Katelynn Stout
Lolita: Colby Debord, Ethan Sutherland, Tanner Woodring
Monahans: Mikela Mireles
Nixon: Jake Torres
Palacios: Ernest Aparicio, Cindy Lopez
Port Lavaca: Cesar Blanco, Logan Bonuz, Daniela Castaneda Delgado, Zachary Conde, Lauren Cruz, Arnold Juarez Casados, Cade Kveton, Kyle Raz, Pierston Salinas, Eh Klo Say, Jax Stringham, Jeannine Thigpen, Ismael Ysaguirre
Port O’Connor: Ireland Williams
Seadrift: Melody Morgan
Shiner: Jacob Malinovsky
Tivoli: Jose Salinas, Jason Wollam
Vanderbilt: Rosanna Bermea
Victoria: Mitchell Arlitt, Vicente Avalos, Aurelio Baes, Kristen Balentine, Madison Barton, Madelyn Bishop, Joann Bowie, Monica Brown, Jasmin Caltzonzin, Stephanie Cantu, Gunnar Cook, Elijah Countryman, Denisse Delacruz, Kaleb Deleon, Lupe Deleon, Chase Elsik, Megan Farek, John Franco, Dave Garcia, Rolando Garza, Jordan Goodner, Dustin Harrell, Tyesha Harrell, Imonitie Ikhatua, Destiny Kallus, Kyle Korczynski, Kyle Lemke, Nathan Lopez, Zachary Magee, Tony Martinez, Kaylyn Matula, Michelle McCarrell, Brian Miska, Jason Nguyen, Trent Nieto, Ciara Ozment-Gold, Hayden Pass, Tapan Patel, Daniel Perez, Jose Perez Hernandez, Tristan Petrie, Ivan Posadas, Keilan Rader, Amanda Rodriguez, Damen Salinas, Colton Slaten, Cyra Smith, Haylie Starling, Kassidy Taylor, Wayne Todd, Nadia Vasquez, Rosa Villa, Tammy Weber
Yoakum: Evan Brown, Kaylee Garza, Tyler Havel, Maxwell Kaiser, Crystal Sanchez
Yorktown: Caleb Lemke
