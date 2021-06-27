Victoria College has recognized the outstanding academic performance of 104 students by naming them to the spring 2021 dean’s list.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average over a minimum of 12 academic credit hours within the semester and must not have any unsatisfactory grades in any classes.
Students named to VC’s spring 2021 dean’s list, grouped by their hometowns, are:
Bloomington:
Elizabeth Casares, Joshua Martinez
Carthage
Nicole Espinoza
Crosby
Brooke Oney
Cuero:
Muriel Cotman, Jacob Keith
Edna:
Jalen Fisher, Joel Fuller, Hagan Muegge, Emilitzel Perez-Resendiz, Riley Raab, Holly Rinald
Ganado:
Miguel Marin
Goliad:
Carson Albrecht, Tiffany Bostick, Kayla Buesing, Samuel Paredez, Wesley Stauss
Gonzales:
Nguyet Dang, Catherine Stakes
Hallettsville:
Daniel Esquivel, Amy Goranson, Emma Higgins, Candice Hoch
Harwood
Robert Radke
Inez:
Carli Peterson, Garrett Roessler
La Grange
Robby Pourciaux Owens
Moulton:
Caleb Nieto
La Salle:
Timothy Holub
Lolita:
Colby Debord
Mission
Valerie De La Fuente
Placedo:
Dave Garcia
Port Lavaca:
Logan Bonuz, Arnold Juarez Casados, Mary Dee, Theodore Flores, Reggie Frederick, Joe Herrera, Arriana Silvas, Jax Stringham
Refugio:
Colten Hesseltine, Robert Jaso
Thomaston:
Joshua Trimm
Three Rivers
Pacen Wieding
Victoria:
Joseph Aparicio, Robert Baucom, Angela Benitez, Jonathan Berry, Alexander Bonorden, Jermica Buckner, Noah Bueno, Dawson Carroll, Trenton Carter, Gunnar Cook, Kyle Cooley, Denisse Delacruz, Jacqueline Escalon, Tayton Ellison, Jamila Ezzi, Jessica Franz, Ava Galarza, Jasil Garcia, Ronald Garcia, Zoe Garcia, Amber Garza, Rolando Garza, Gabriella Gonzales, Madison Gramm, Destani Guzman, Dustin Harrell, Eric Hernandez, Alicia Huerta, Cecily Kline, Blaine Koopman, Riley Kucera, Nathan Lopez, Holly May, Luis Medina, Brian Miska, Derrick Montes, Khiem Nguyen, Emilio Ortiz, Ciara Ozment-Gold, Jessica Partida, Tapan Patel, Samantha Perez, Diana Perry, Alysha Poturica, Emma Pratka, Rachel Reeves, Collin Riggs, Lizbeth Rodriguez, Sarah Saenz, Mya Smith, Al Sommerlatte, Theresa Sommers, Kassidy Taylor, Isabel Turner, David Vallejo, Tammy Weber,
Yorktown:
Caleb Lemke, Cecilia Yeretsky
