Victoria College has recognized the outstanding academic performance of 104 students by naming them to the spring 2021 dean’s list.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average over a minimum of 12 academic credit hours within the semester and must not have any unsatisfactory grades in any classes.

Students named to VC’s spring 2021 dean’s list, grouped by their hometowns, are:

Bloomington:

Elizabeth Casares, Joshua Martinez

Carthage

Nicole Espinoza

Crosby

Brooke Oney

Cuero:

Muriel Cotman, Jacob Keith

Edna:

Jalen Fisher, Joel Fuller, Hagan Muegge, Emilitzel Perez-Resendiz, Riley Raab, Holly Rinald

Ganado:

Miguel Marin

Goliad:

Carson Albrecht, Tiffany Bostick, Kayla Buesing, Samuel Paredez, Wesley Stauss

Gonzales:

Nguyet Dang, Catherine Stakes

Hallettsville:

Daniel Esquivel, Amy Goranson, Emma Higgins, Candice Hoch

Harwood

Robert Radke

Inez:

Carli Peterson, Garrett Roessler

La Grange

Robby Pourciaux Owens

Moulton:

Caleb Nieto

La Salle:

Timothy Holub

Lolita:

Colby Debord

Mission

Valerie De La Fuente

Placedo:

Dave Garcia

Port Lavaca:

Logan Bonuz, Arnold Juarez Casados, Mary Dee, Theodore Flores, Reggie Frederick, Joe Herrera, Arriana Silvas, Jax Stringham

Refugio:

Colten Hesseltine, Robert Jaso

Thomaston:

Joshua Trimm

Three Rivers

Pacen Wieding

Victoria:

Joseph Aparicio, Robert Baucom, Angela Benitez, Jonathan Berry, Alexander Bonorden, Jermica Buckner, Noah Bueno, Dawson Carroll, Trenton Carter, Gunnar Cook, Kyle Cooley, Denisse Delacruz, Jacqueline Escalon, Tayton Ellison, Jamila Ezzi, Jessica Franz, Ava Galarza, Jasil Garcia, Ronald Garcia, Zoe Garcia, Amber Garza, Rolando Garza, Gabriella Gonzales, Madison Gramm, Destani Guzman, Dustin Harrell, Eric Hernandez, Alicia Huerta, Cecily Kline, Blaine Koopman, Riley Kucera, Nathan Lopez, Holly May, Luis Medina, Brian Miska, Derrick Montes, Khiem Nguyen, Emilio Ortiz, Ciara Ozment-Gold, Jessica Partida, Tapan Patel, Samantha Perez, Diana Perry, Alysha Poturica, Emma Pratka, Rachel Reeves, Collin Riggs, Lizbeth Rodriguez, Sarah Saenz, Mya Smith, Al Sommerlatte, Theresa Sommers, Kassidy Taylor, Isabel Turner, David Vallejo, Tammy Weber,

Yorktown:

Caleb Lemke, Cecilia Yeretsky

