Victoria College announces spring 2022 dean’s list

Victoria College has recognized the outstanding academic performance of 107 students by naming them to the spring 2022 dean’s list.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average over a minimum of 12 academic credit hours within the semester and must not have any unsatisfactory grades in any classes.

Students named to VC’s spring 2022 dean’s list, grouped by their hometowns, are:

Bloomington: Sarah Salinas

Cuero: Charles Pope, Tashina Wilson

Edna: Jesus Avalos, Rosalba Carrera, Logan Carroll, Shelby Keith, Kati Scott

Ganado: William Carruthers

Goliad: Carson Albrecht, Amber Marek, Wesley Stauss

Gonzales: Ashley Berger, Ramona Reyna, Asia Taylor

Hallettsville: Juan Aguillon, Candice Hoch, Patsy Hoch, Kylee Starns

Houston: Kennedy Willoughby

Inez: Concepsion Loredo, Reagan Mikulec, Kate Peters, Katelynn Stout

Moulton: Caleb Nieto

Lolita: Tanner Woodring

Palacios: Cindy Lopez

Port Lavaca: Logan Bonuz, Lauren Cruz, Zoe Herrera, Paul Jenkins, Cade Kveton, Aubreigh Laflamme, Eliah Munoz, Jose Quezada, Pierston Salinas, Jax Stringham

Seadrift: Ethan McCrory, Melody Morgan, Jacob Ruiz

Victoria: Caitlyn Barefield, Brodie Beck, Jonathan Benson, Bunnet Bou, Zachary Braune, Monica Brown, Brittnay Cantu, Stephanie Cantu, Star Chambers, Wendolyn Cheramie, Elijah Countryman, Jared Day, Zachary Evans, John Franco, Jessica Franz, Joseph Galloway, Dave Garcia, Rolando Garza, Lexi Gautreaux, Jordan Goodner, Isaiah Gonzales, Dustin Harrell, Tyehsa Harrell, Imonitie Ikhatua, Dairanna Jasso, Justin James, Kyle Korzynski, Kyle Lemke, Alyssa Lobbes, Nathan Lopez, Courtney Love, Amanda Lynch, Keith Lyston, Shaun Lyston, Michelle McCarrell, Brian Miska, Justin Oliver, Hayden Pass, Daniel Perez, Ivan Posadas, Adrian Chavez Reyes, Rachel Reeves, Ramiro Rodarte, Mark Rosenberg, Damien Salinas, Gwendolyn Shepherd, Colton Slaten, Cyra Smith, Haylei Starling, Stephen Stockbauer, Alexandria Thrailkill, Natalie Thornburgh, Wayne Todd, Ramiro Torres, Rylan Turner, David Vallejo, Gabriel Verduzco, Rosa Villa, Jace Ward, Sydney Yusko

Westhoff: Tzee Kwang Perry

Yoakum: Evan Brown, Kaylee Garza, Kayla Kimes, Austin Points, Dhruv Suthar

Yorktown: Jacob Semper

