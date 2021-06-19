Victoria College awarded 323 degrees and certificates to 274 graduates at the end of the Spring 2021 semester.
Following are the Victoria College graduates grouped by their cities of residence with their degrees, certificates and honors listed:
Austin
- Julianna Blevins, Paramedic Certificate
Bay City
- Lauren Bullock, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
Bloomington
- Daisy Cabrera, Associate of Science
- Shawntelle Duenez, Associate of Science
- Jesse Gaytan, Associate of Applied Science-Process Technology, Process Technology Certificate
- Selena Hernandez, Associate of Science
- Joshua Martinez, Associate of Applied Science-Network Engineering Technology, Cloud Core Technology Certificate
- Lizeth Segovia Tovar, Associate of Science
Coppell
- Tariq Aman, Associate of Arts
Cuero
- Emily Bertram, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Dakoda Drabek, Paramedic Certificate
- Austin Galloway, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Joseph Hernandez, Process Technology Certificate
- Brandi Irvin, Associate of Arts, Magna Cum Laude
- Henry Lind, Associate of Science
- Bethany McBride-Hobbs, Associate of Applied Science-Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement
- Erica Olivarez, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Maegen Pakebusch, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Duncan Stewart, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation
- Garrett Sweatman, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Edna
- Nicole Espinoza, Associate of Applied Science-Network Engineering Technology, Cloud Core Technology Certificate
- Jalen Fisher, Cloud Core Technology Certificate
- Joel Fuller, Associate of Applied Science-Network Engineering Technology, Cloud Core Technology Certificate, Magna Cum Laude
- Irma Gonzales, Office Management Certificate
- Allison Grimes, Associate of Science
- Alexis Miller, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Elizabeth Novak, Paramedic Certificate
- Elizabeth Reyes, Associate of Applied Science-Business Management, Summa Cum Laude
- Holly Rinald, Associate of Applied Science-Network Engineering Technology, Cloud Core Technology Certificate
- McKinzey Rodriguez, Associate of Arts
- Trinity Snow, Associate of Science
El Campo
- Taylor Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Valerie Ward, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Brittany Zbranek, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
Ganado
- David Brito, Associate of Science
- Benjamin Ramsey, Associate of Applied Science-Electronics Technology, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Goliad
- Stephanie Gomez, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Jonathon Scotten, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Gonzales
- Lucia Fernandez, Associate of Science, Cum Laude
- Allyson Smith, Associate of Science
- Regina Walker, Associate of Applied Science-Physical Therapist Assistant
Hallettsville
- Kaci Clark, Associate of Arts
- Juan Aguillon, Process Technology Certificate
- Abby Fowlkes, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Emma Higgins, Associate of Arts, Cum Laude
- Jaden Leopold, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Delbert Miller, Paramedic Certificate
- Cason Neuse, Associate of Science
- Amanda Rodriguez, Associate of Science
- Dillon Schreiber, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Theresa Scott, Associate of Arts
- Hailey Steffek, Associate of Applied Science-Physical Therapist Assistant, Cum Laude
Harwood
- Jenae Cantu, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
Inez
- Iryna Bieda, Associate of Applied Science-Business Management, Magna Cum Laude
- Caleb Janis, Instrumentation Certificate
- Joshua Mann, Associate of Applied Science-Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement
- Laurel Mealer, Associate of Science
- Reese Mikulec, Associate of Applied Science-Process Technology
- Amanda Repka, Associate of Science
- Garrett Roessler, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate, Cum Laude
- Patrick Shannon, Associate of Science
- Rebekah Thompson, Associate of Applied Science-Emergency Medical Services, Paramedic Certificate, Magna Cum Laude
- Susan Zubieta, Associate of Science
Karnes City
- Miriam Krishan, Associate of Arts
Kyle
- Ranson Moore, Paramedic Certificate
La Grange
- Madison Dye, Associate of Science
La Salle
- Timothy Holub, Cloud Core Technology Certificate
La Ward
- Michael Williams, Associate of Applied Science-Electronics Technology, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Lolita
- Brady Vickery, Associate of Applied Science-Network Engineering Technology, Cloud Core Technology Certificate
Lubbock
- Kathryn Herrington, Associate of Applied Science-Physical Therapist Assistant, Magna Cum Laude
Luling
- Angie Haynes, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
Needville
- Candice Cones, Associate of Applied Science-Respiratory Care
Nursery
- Alyssa Rushing, Associate of Applied Science-Respiratory Care
Palacios
- Megen Browning, Associate of Arts
- Kylie Durio, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Madeline Ferretiz, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Casandra Rios, Associate of Science
- Paulette Rodriguez, Associate of Science
- Vy Tang, Associate of Science
Placedo
- Allison Canales, Associate of Science
- Dave Garcia, Process Technology Certificate, Summa Cum Laude
- Albert Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science-Physical Therapist Assistant
- Mark Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science-Process Technology, Process Technology Certificate
- Chelsie Reyes, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
Point Comfort
- Inikki Garza, Associate of Science
Port Lavaca
- Dominic Aguilar, Process Technology Certificate
- Alaina Aguirre, Associate of Arts
- Felice-Chris Cano, Associate of Arts
- Keith Carr, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Yuan-Hao Cheng, Associate of Science
- Theodore Flores III, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Joe Herrera, Instrumentation/ Measurement Technician Certificate, Cum Laude
- Emily Howard, Associate of Applied Science-Physical Therapist Assistant
- Jessica Ibarra Mendoza, Associate of Science
- Arnold Juarez Casados, Process Technology Certificate, Magna Cum Laude
- Lane Kocian, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Ku Ku, Associate of Science
- Alexis Leonard, Associate of Applied Science-Business Management
- Daniel Martinez, Instrumentation Certificate
- Sherman Miles, Process Technology Certificate
- Melanie Munoz, Associate of Science
- Amy Rambo, Associate of Science
- Arturo Rico, Process Technology Certificate
- Sebastian Rico, Process Technology Certificate
- Dylon Shefcik, Associate of Applied Science, Instrumentation Certificate, Cum Laude
Port O’Connor
- April Price, Associate of Arts
Portland
- Brooke Warner, Advanced EMT Certificate
Refugio
- Colten Hesseltine, Associate of Arts, Cum Laude
- Glenn Wineman, Process Technology Certificate
Richmond
- Casimir Leumalieu Ndango, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
Rockport
- Hailey Ried, Associate of Arts
Roma
- Armando Guerra, Paramedic Certificate, Cum Laude
San Antonio
- Nicholas Pazarentzos, Paramedic Certificate
San Marcos
- Ashley Bowland, Associate of Arts
Schulenburg
- Samantha Hall, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Wesley Liere, Instrumentation Certificate
- Layne Vyvjala, Instrumentation Certificate
Seadrift
- James Tolar, Associate of Applied Science-Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement
- Hannah Spencer, Associate of Science
Shiner
- Ethan Berger, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Kyler Hewig, Associate of Science
- Taylor Mraz, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Taylor Schroeder, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Justin Stein, Associate of Applied Science-Process Technology, Process Technology Certificate
Smithville
- Tessa Crank, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
Telferner
- Aaron Powell, Associate of Applied Science-Network Engineering Technology, Cloud Core Technology Certificate
Three Rivers
- Kevin Edens, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Adrian Manzano, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Noah Stewart, Instrumentation Certificate
- Pacen Wieding, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate, Magna Cum Laude
Tomball
- Jonathan Mcroberts, Associate of Science
Victoria
- Jose Acosta, Paramedic Certificate
- Miranda Aguirre, Associate of Science
- Nathan Alkek, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Ricardo Alvarez, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Victoria Balli, Associate of Science
- Robert Baucom, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate, Magna Cum Laude
- Terrasina Bienemy, Associate of Arts
- Ulyess Bland, Associate of Science
- Alexander Bonorden, Associate of Science, Summa Cum Laude
- Christopher Brown, Associate of Science
- Sophia Bynog, Associate of Arts
- Kira Cardenas, Associate of Science
- Dawson Carroll, Welding Certificate ,Welding Advanced Certificate
- Samantha Carter, Associate of Applied Science-Criminal Justice Law Enforcement
- Dylan Chapa, Associated of Applied Science-Process Technology
- Jordan Clark-Burtyk, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Katie Cockrell, Associate of Applied Science-Respiratory Care
- Kerrie Coleman, Associate of Applied Science-Business Management
- Bradley Conn, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Kyle Cooley, Process Technology Certificate
- Christina Cornish, Associate of Arts
- Lisa Covarrubiaz, Associate of Applied Science-Business Management
- Paige Culak, Associate of Arts
- Jacob Cummins, Paramedic Certificate, Cum Laude
- Lauren Daniels, Associate of Science
- Aliyah Davis, Associate of Science, Summa Cum Laude
- Lasley Davis, Office Management Certificate, Sunna Cum Laude
- Karissa Delavega, Associate of Science
- Janna Dusek, Associate of Applied Science-Respiratory Care
- Jaylynn Eliassaint, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Gabriela Ellis, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Julianna Espinoza, Associate of Science, Cum Laude
- Maygon Espinoza, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Jacob Estraca, Associate of Applied Science-Process Technology
- Morgan Familo, Associate of Science, Cum Laude
- Larryon Forde, Associate of Science
- Ethan Foxell, Process Technology Certificate
- Hannah Frank, Paramedic Certificate
- Lauren Garcia, Associate of Applied Science-Respiratory Care
- Miranda Garcia, Office Management Certificate
- Ronald Garcia, Instrumentation Certificate
- Veronica Garcia, Office Management Certificate
- Rolando Garza Jr., Process Technology Certificate, Summa Cum Laude
- Jessica Gauna, Office Management Certificate
- Seth Gawlik, Process Technology Certificate
- Riley Gerdes, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Derrick Giddings, Process Technology Certificate
- Mason Gisler, Process Technology Certificate
- Edrian Gjonbocari, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Alejandro Gonzalez, Process Technology Certificate
- Jose Granados, Process Technology Certificate
- Leslie Guzman de Orellana, Office Management Certificate
- Destani Guzman, Associate of Applied Science-Business Management
- Caleb Hauschild, Associate of Arts, Cum Laude
- Charles Hawes, Paramedic Certificate
- Keegan Heller, Instrumentation Certificate
- Mallory Hermes, Associate of Applied Science-Respiratory Care
- Eric Hernandez, Instrumentation Certificate
- Reynato Hernandez, Process Technology Certificate
- Maria Huerta, EMT Advanced Certificate
- Miranda Jackson, EMT Advanced Certificate
- Justin Jones, Associate of Applied Science-Physical Therapist Assistant, Magna Cum Laude
- Destiny Kallus, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Kassidy Kelso, Associate of Science
- Riley Kucera, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate, Magna Cum Laude
- Colby Lamprecht, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Pedro Leos III, Electronics Technology/Instrumentation-Instrumentation Certificate
- Tatiana Martinez Garcia, Associate of Science
- Kayla Matthews, Associate of Science
- Luis Medina, Instrumentation Certificate
- Sara Medina, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Desiree Medrano, Associate of Science
- Luz Meza, Associate of Applied Science-Physical Therapist Assistant, Cum Laude
- Brandon Mills, Associate of Applied Science-Respiratory Care
- Amber Montalvo, Associate of Science
- Jacob Moore, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Brieanna Moreno, Associate of Applied Science-Physical Therapist Assistant
- Khiem Nguyen, Associate of Applied Science-Network Engineering Technician, Cloud Core Technology Certificate, Summa Cum Laude
- Mi Nguyen, Associate of Science
- Skylar Nichols, Associate of Arts
- Angelica Nunez, Associate of Science
- Jonathan Olguin, Instrumentation Certificate
- Rosalinda Ortega, Associate of Science
- Emilio Ortiz, Associate of Applied Science-Process Technology
- Ciara Ozment-Gold, Associate of Science
- Vivian Parish, Office Management Certificate
- Vanessa Pecina, Associate of Science
- Damien Pennington, Associate of Arts
- Neveah Pereira, Associate of Arts
- Paul Perez, Associate of Science
- Samantha Perez, Associate of Applied Science-Network Engineering Technician, Cloud Core Technology Certificate
- Paola Quirasco, Associate of Science
- Sarah Robinson, Paramedic Certificate
- Berenice Rodriguez, Associate of Science
- Kaylee Rodriguez, Associate of Arts
- Lizbeth Rodriguez, Associate of Applied Science-Business Management, Cum Laude
- Alberto Salazar, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Levi Salazar, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Courtney Seals, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Jocelynn Seals, Associate of Applied Science-Physical Therapist Assistant, Summa Cum Laude
- Vivian Shepherd, Associate of Arts
- Al Sommerlatte, Instrumentation Certificate
- Katie Sparkman, Associate of Science
- Katie Staff, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Larissa Steen, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Scott Stratmann II, Process Technology Certificate
- Charles Swanner III, EMT Advanced Certificate
- Ramiah Tabale, Associate of Applied Science-Physical Therapist Assistant, Cum Laude
- Joe Torres, Associate of Applied Science-Emergency Medical Services
- Angelyn Tovar, Associate of Science
- Aaron Trevino, Associate of Applied Science-Process Technology
- Tracey Trevino, Office Management Certificate
- Liza Trujillo, Associate of Applied Science-Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement
- Ashley Uresti, Associate of Arts
- Jonathan Vargas, Associate of Applied Science-Physical Therapist Assistant
- Austin Velasquez, Associate of Applied Science-Process Technology, Process Technology Certificate, Cum Laude
- Jennifer Villarreal, Associate of Science
- Michaela Villarreal, Associate of Arts
- Valerie Villarreal, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation
- Alejandra Welch, Welding Certificate, Welding Advanced Certificate
- Colby White, Associate of Applied Science-Process Technology, Process Technology Certificate, Summa Cum Laude
- Tyler White, Associate of Applied Science-Process Technology, Process Technology Certificate, Magna Cum Laude
- Matthew Wieding, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Beranda Williams-Ervin, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Ariana Zamora, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Norma Zelaya, Associate of Applied Science-Physical Therapist Assistant
- Jamie Zeller, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- William Zrubek, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Waelder
- Danielle Long, Associate of Science
Woodsboro
- Sabrina Martin, Associate of Science
Yoakum
- Conner Brandt, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Devin Chumchal, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
- Daisy Gutierrez, Associate of Arts
- Lanetheia Haynes, Associate of Arts
- Amanda Moore, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Aaron Points, Associate of Applied Science-Process Technology, Magna Cum Laude
- Jacob Rivers, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation, Cum Laude
- Jennifer Terry, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
Yorktown
- Alyssa Garza, Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
- Caleb Lemke, Advanced EMT Certificate
- Elizabeth Marthilijohni, Associate of Science
- Jacie Rickman, Associate of Applied Science-Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.