Victoria College awarded degrees and certificates to nearly 400 graduates at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
Following are the Victoria College graduates grouped by their cities of residence with their degrees, certificates and honors listed:
Aransas Pass
Dustin Moses, Instrumentation certificate
Austwell
Morgan Patterson, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Blessing
Bailey Pence, Associate of Applied Science - nursing
Bloomington
Rebekah Liserio, Process Technology Certificate
Joshua Martinez, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate, cum laude
Sergio Miranda, Instrumentation Certificate
Aaron Posada, Welding Certificate & Welding Advanced Certificate
Bryan
Casandra Beck, Associate of Arts
Corpus Christi
Hector Tabares, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Josue Tabares-Lopez, Associate of Applied Science – nursing, magna cum laude
Cost
Joshua Glover, Associate of Science
Cuero
Emily Bertram, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Brandy Beyer, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Sarah Castillo, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Austin Gallaway, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Leo Trevino, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Dale
Jeremy Driver, Associate of Applied Sciences – Emergency Medical Services
Eagle Lake
Annicia Williams, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Edna
Lucas Callies, Associate of Science
Jalen Fisher, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate
Joel Fuller, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate, summa cum laude
Seth Hunt, Associate of Arts
Justin McCarrell, Associate of Science
LeAnna McDonald, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Jose Molina, Associate of Science
Elizabeth Novak, EMT Certificate
Holly Rinald, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate
Leanne Salazar, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Dysocheata Van, Associate of Science, magna cum laude
Socheana Van, Associate of Arts
Amy Zarate, Associate of Science
El Campo
Chad Quinn, Associate of Applied Science – Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Flatonia
Kayla Deulen, Vocational Nursing Certificate, cum laude
Ganado
Kayla Gerald, Associate of Science
Miguel Hernandez Jr., Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate
Taylor Mirelez, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
George West
Wyatt Wasicek, Associate of Applied Sciences – Emergency Medical Services, Paramedic Certificate
Goliad
Chris Coetzee, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation
Stephanie Gomez, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Lesley Janak, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Caitlin Owen, Associate of Applied Science – business management
Daniel Perez, Associate of Arts
Marlena Poldreck, Associate of Science
Erika Rodriguez, Associate of Science
Kayla Stock, Associate of Science
Gonzales
Timothy Crow, Associate of Applied Science – Criminal Justice Law Enforcement, cum laude
Jessica Falks, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Sigourney Garcia, Associate of Arts
Keegan Hall, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Shania Lloyd, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Kalyssa Ramirez, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Elizabeth Ruiz, Associate of Science
Sheila Sampleton, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Mei Williamson, Associate of Arts
Hallettsville
Kaylin Dworsky, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapy assistant, magna cum laude
Jessica Engelhardt, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Matthew Fowler, Welding Certificate, Welding Advanced Certificate
Taylor Opela, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Colton Stoner, Instrumentation Certificate, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation
Harwood
Hailey Cooper, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Hobson
William Stolle, Paramedic Certificate
Hondo
Lauren Rollans, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapy assistant, magna cum laude
Houston
Linda Nguyen, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science
Jessica Sophus, Associate of Arts
Afton Thomas, Associate of Applied Science – business management
Inez
Joshua Drastata, Instrumentation Certificate, Instrumentation/Measurement Technician Certificate, cum laude
Reagan Gasch, Associate of Arts
Jennifer Mann, Associate of Science
Mason Maraggia, Associate of Applied Science – process technology
Reese Mikulec, Process Technology Certificate, magna cum laude
Karnes City
Bianca Gonzalez, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
La Grange
Shelia Bledsoe, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Kristi Hutton, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
La Salle
Eyvone Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Timothy Holub, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate
Lockhart
Presley Fussell, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Lolita
Amber Barrett, Office Management Certificate
Daniel Santillan, Associate of Applied Science – Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Luling
Aimee Davis, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Janiel Escobedo, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Jessica Robinson, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Jennifer Staton, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Meyersville
Kiley Machin, Associate of Arts
Moulton
Aimee Fojtik, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Megan Koranek, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Nixon
Megan Beames, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Paige
Jessica Barnett, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Palacios
Joshua Garcia, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Vannie Nguyen, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Placedo
James Smith, Associate of Science
Cerenity Venglar, Associate of Applied Science – Physical Therapy Assistant
Point Comfort
Justine Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Port Lavaca
Elizabeth Alvarez, Paramedic Certificate
Jayda Barton, Vocational Nursing Certificate
William Burriola, Associate of Applied Science – Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Alexis Cruz, Associate of Science
Quirina Cuellar, Associate of Applied Science – business management
Eric Gallegos, Process Technology Certificate
Terrance Garcia, Instrumentation Certificate
Hannah Gohlke, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Julian Heysquierdo, Associate of Science
Daniel Leita, Process Technology Certificate
Alexis Leonard, Office Management Certificate
Summer McFarlin, Associate of Science
Major Reese, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science
Summer Ridenour, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Michael Sanchez, Associate of Arts
Crystal Sidwell, Associate of Science
Erwin Silva-Palomo, EMT Advanced Certificate
Matthew Stringham, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, cum laude
Cullen Watkins, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate, cum laude
Rockport
Justin Tunchez, Paramedic Certificate
San Marcos
Jacob Brown, Associate of Science, Associate of Arts
Schulenburg
Samantha Hall, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Seadrift
Christie Cook, Associate of Science
Claudia Cruz-Cervantes, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Robert Gaines, Instrumentation Certificate, Instrumentation/Measurement Technician Certificate
Dakota Maddux, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Monica Mendez, Associate of Science
Dustin Nguyen, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Nathan Nguyen, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Whisky Tolar, Associate of Science
Seguin
Dibanhy Unzueta Del Carpio, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Shiner
Micah Morkovsky, Instrumentation Certificate
Tyler Patek, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Kristen Schacherl, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapy assistant, suma cum laude
Cassidy Simper, Associate of Science
Smiley
Monica Yanes, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Smithville
Maria Garza, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Sugar Land
James Fields, Associate of Science
Telferner
Lashonda Hopkins, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapy assistant
Aaron Powell, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate
Arik Uresti, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation
Tivoli
Adam Lewis, Associate of Applied Science – process technology
Vanderbilt
Jazmin Sanchez, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Victoria
Jayla Akin, Associate of Applied Science – business management
Meghan Alaniz, Associate of Arts
Shelby Alaniz, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Lucero Alvarez, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate
Aurieanna Anderson, Associate of Science
Tamara Andersen, Associate of Arts
Caysen Arredondo, Associate of Applied Science – Process Technology, Process Technology Certificate
Victoria Arriaga, Associate of Science
Nathan Baca, Associate of Arts
Damon Baker, Welding Certificate, Welding Advanced Certificate
Hannah Balentine, Associate of Applied Science – Respiratory Care
Marissa Ball, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science
Kelci Beckner, Associate of Science
Dylan Birmingham, Welding Certificate, Welding Advanced Certificate
Zachary Blevins, Associate of Science
Mackenzie Borden, Associate of Science
Amy Boyd, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Jared Breshears, Associate of Applied Science – process technology
Isaiah Briones, Associate of Applied Science – process technology
Joey Briones, Associate of Applied Science – process technology, Process Technology Certificate
Sierra Brookhouser, Office Management Certificate
Ke’Von Brown, Paramedic Certificate
Logan Brown, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Victor Bueno, Associate of Applied Science – process technology
Nalina Burgos, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Derek Cabrera, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation
Rachel Caka, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapy assistant
Marissa Camargo, Associate of Arts
Veronica Cantu, Associate of Applied Science – business management
Jennifer Carpenter, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Dawson Carroll, Associate of Applied Science – process technology, Process Technology Certificate
Frank Casillas Jr., Associate of Arts
Timothy Castillo, Associate of Arts
Rosemary Catchings, Associate of Arts
Roberto Cerda, Welding Certificate, Welding Advanced Certificate
Dylan Chapa, Process Technology Certificate
Katie Chapa, Associate of Arts
Danielle Chavez, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Jesus Chavez, Welding Certificate, Welding Advanced Certificate
Skylar Chreene, Associate of Science
Trey Claybrook, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapy assistant
Kerrie Coleman, Office Management Certificate
Cherilyn Cooke, Welding Advanced Certificate
Nohemy Coronado, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science
Slaid Darilek, Office Management Certificate
Isabell DeSanno, Associate of Arts, cum laude
Alfred Diaz Jr., Process Technology Certificate
Mikayla Dinkins, Associate of Science, cum laude
Jake Dominguez, Associate of Applied Science – process technology
Bradley Durham, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science
Emily Erickson, Associate of Applied Science – criminal justice law enforcement
Kaylee Escobar, Associate of Science
Samantha Escobar, Office Management Certificate
Silvey Estrada, Associate of Applied Science – respiratory care
Starla Farmer, Associate of Applied Science – business management
Charles Farrior, Associate of Science, magna cum laude
Samantha Fenter, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Jordan Flanagan, Process Technology Certificate, magna cum laude
Julianne Fletcher, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science
Needra Francis, Associate of Science
Hannah Frank, Advanced EMT Certificate
Lakisha Gadsden, Associate of Science
Diane Garcia, Associate of Arts
Isabel Garcia, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Jason Garcia, Office Management Certificate
Jesse Garcia, Process Technology Certificate
Karen Garcia, Associate of Arts
Rachel Garcia, Associate of Science
Gilbert Garza, Associate of Science
Isabel Garza, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Craig Goetz, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Eric Gonzales, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Christina Gracia, Associate of Science
Tammy Gregory, Associate of Applied Science – criminal justice law enforcement
Armando Guerra Jr., Advanced EMT Certificate, cum laude
Sara Guice, Associate of Science
Destani Guzman, Office Management Certificate
Yazen Hamoudah, Associate of Science
Seth Harrison, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Jonas Harvey, Associate of Applied Science – process technology
Charles Hawes, Advanced EMT Certificate
Chelsye Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapist assistant
Esperanza Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science – respiratory care
Gary Hernandez, Process Technology Certificate
Tiffany Hernandez, Associate of Science
Tammy Herron, Associate of Applied Science – business management
Jason Hinojosa, Process Technology Certificate
Han Ho, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Luis Hurtado-Herrera, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Andrea Jackson, Associate of Science
Jessica Johnstone, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, magna cum laude
Lakan Jordan, Associate of Arts
Carson Kabela, Associate of Arts
Katie Karstadt, Office Management Certificate
David Keyser II, Associate of Science
Logan King, Welding Certificate, Welding Advanced Certificate
Monique La’nay King, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science
Jordan Klesel, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Mary Knezek, Associate of Science
Colton Knipling, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Drew Lambright, Associate of Science
Tranh Le, Associate of Science, cum laude
Chase Loughman, Associate of Applied Science – process technology
Devon Lyssy, Paramedic Certificate, cum laude
Megan Marek, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science
Alma Marshall, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Payton Martin, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Tara Martin, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Amanda Martinez, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapist assistant
Angela Martinez, Office Management Certificate
Joe Martinez, Welding Certificate
Maranda Martinez, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Miranda Martinez, Associate of Applied Science – respiratory care
Yanet Martinez, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Cynthia Mata, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Liam McCain, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science
David McGrew, Associate of Applied Science – process technology, Process Technology Certificate
McKenzi McHenry, Associate of Science
Richard Mesa, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Hunter Meyer, Process Technology Certificate
Dakota Miller, Associate of Science, magna cum laude
Andrew Moon, Paramedic Certificate
Bich Nguyen, Associate of Applied Science – business management
Jimmy Nguyen, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Khiem Nguyen, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate (Summa cum laude)
Cullen Oliver, Paramedic Certificate, magna cum laude
Emilio Ortiz III, Process Technology Certificate
Hector Ortiz Jr., Associate of Applied Science – process technology
Caitlin Pape, Associate of Science
Brittney Payne, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Samantha Perez, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate
Janese’ Perry, Associate of Applied Science – respiratory care
Bethany Phillips, Advanced EMT Certificate
Abel Pineda III, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science
Iris Porras, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Riley Pruski, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science
Tiffany Puentes, Advanced EMT Certificate
Jade Rab, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Juliet Ramos, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapist assistant
Severo Ramos, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Rogelio Razo Jr., Associate of Applied Science – physical therapist assistant
Roberto Rendon, Associate of Applied Science – process technology
Frank Rivera, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate
Bertha Rodriguez, Associate of Science
Rene Rodriguez Jr., Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Associate of Applied Science-electronics technology, Instrumentation/Measurement Technician Certificate
Vicky Rojas, Associate of Science
Genaro Ruiz, Process Technology Certificate
Juliet Salinas, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Brandon Salles, Process Technology Certificate
Longina Sanchez, Associate of Applied Science – respiratory care
Stephanie Sanchez, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Justin Shaw, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation/Measurement Technician Certificate, Instrumentation Certificate
Jamika Simmons, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Sidney Simons, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Valerie Smith, Associate of Science, summa cum laude
Mireyna Solis, Associate of Science
Katie Staff, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Harleigh Stelle, Associate of Science, cum laude
Brianna Stovall, Office Management Certificate
Jamie Strand, Associate of Applied Science – respiratory care
Priscilla Sweeney, Associate of Science
Joshua Symonds, Associate of Science
Daniel Teasle, Associate of Science, magna cum laude
Bridgett Thompson, Associate of Science
Aaron Trevino, Process Technology Certificate
Lluvia Trevino, Associate of Arts
Veronica Ulloa, Associate of Science
Fabiola Vasquez, Associate of Science
Maria Villarreal, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Valerie Villarreal, Instrumentation Certificate, Instrumentation/Measurement Technician Certificate
Natalyn Wheeler, Associate of Science, cum laude
Shona Williams, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Chad Wilson, Associate of Arts
Daniel Wirtz III, Associate of Applied Science – process technology, Process Technology Certificate
Hannah Wright, Associate of Applied Science – business management
Pamela Yanta, Paramedic Certificate
Wharton
Destiny Gordon, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Brasia Holloway, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Ronicka Scott, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Woodsboro
Amber Wiginton, Associate of Applied Science – nursing
Yoakum
Jason Corbell, Paramedic Certificate, Associate of Applied Science - emergency medical services
Jordan Dixon, Advanced EMT Certificate, Paramedic Certificate
Jade Hall, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Cole Mullen, Advanced EMT Certificate
Ashley Novosad, Associate of Science
Brandon Novosad, Instrumentation Certificate, Associate of Applied Science - instrumentation
Vanessa Pena, Associate of Arts
Aaron Points, Associate of Science, Process Technology Certificate, cum laude
Jacob Rivers, Instrumentation Certificate, cum laude
Samantha Wurm, Associate of Applied Science – process technology
Kelci Zimmermann, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Yorktown
Alyssa Garza, Vocational Nursing Certificate
Emily Gwosdz, Associate of Science, Associate of Arts
Sandra Perez, Associate of Arts
Jacob Semper, Associate of Applied Science – mechanical technology
Minnie Sixtos, Office Management Certificate
Donald Christopher Sliger, Instrumentation Certificate
