Victoria College awarded degrees and certificates to nearly 400 graduates at the end of the spring 2020 semester.

Following are the Victoria College graduates grouped by their cities of residence with their degrees, certificates and honors listed:

Aransas Pass

Dustin Moses, Instrumentation certificate

Austwell

Morgan Patterson, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Blessing

Bailey Pence, Associate of Applied Science - nursing

Bloomington

Rebekah Liserio, Process Technology Certificate

Joshua Martinez, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate, cum laude

Sergio Miranda, Instrumentation Certificate

Aaron Posada, Welding Certificate & Welding Advanced Certificate

Bryan

Casandra Beck, Associate of Arts

Corpus Christi

Hector Tabares, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Josue Tabares-Lopez, Associate of Applied Science – nursing, magna cum laude

Cost

Joshua Glover, Associate of Science

Cuero

Emily Bertram, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Brandy Beyer, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Sarah Castillo, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Austin Gallaway, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Leo Trevino, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Dale

Jeremy Driver, Associate of Applied Sciences – Emergency Medical Services

Eagle Lake

Annicia Williams, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Edna

Lucas Callies, Associate of Science

Jalen Fisher, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate

Joel Fuller, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate, summa cum laude

Seth Hunt, Associate of Arts

Justin McCarrell, Associate of Science

LeAnna McDonald, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Jose Molina, Associate of Science

Elizabeth Novak, EMT Certificate

Holly Rinald, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate

Leanne Salazar, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Dysocheata Van, Associate of Science, magna cum laude

Socheana Van, Associate of Arts

Amy Zarate, Associate of Science

El Campo

Chad Quinn, Associate of Applied Science – Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate

Flatonia

Kayla Deulen, Vocational Nursing Certificate, cum laude

Ganado

Kayla Gerald, Associate of Science

Miguel Hernandez Jr., Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate

Taylor Mirelez, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

George West

Wyatt Wasicek, Associate of Applied Sciences – Emergency Medical Services, Paramedic Certificate

Goliad

Chris Coetzee, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation

Stephanie Gomez, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Lesley Janak, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Caitlin Owen, Associate of Applied Science – business management

Daniel Perez, Associate of Arts

Marlena Poldreck, Associate of Science

Erika Rodriguez, Associate of Science

Kayla Stock, Associate of Science

Gonzales

Timothy Crow, Associate of Applied Science – Criminal Justice Law Enforcement, cum laude

Jessica Falks, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Sigourney Garcia, Associate of Arts

Keegan Hall, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Shania Lloyd, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Kalyssa Ramirez, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Elizabeth Ruiz, Associate of Science

Sheila Sampleton, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Mei Williamson, Associate of Arts

Hallettsville

Kaylin Dworsky, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapy assistant, magna cum laude

Jessica Engelhardt, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Matthew Fowler, Welding Certificate, Welding Advanced Certificate

Taylor Opela, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Colton Stoner, Instrumentation Certificate, Associate of Applied Science-Instrumentation

Harwood

Hailey Cooper, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Hobson

William Stolle, Paramedic Certificate

Hondo

Lauren Rollans, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapy assistant, magna cum laude

Houston

Linda Nguyen, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science

Jessica Sophus, Associate of Arts

Afton Thomas, Associate of Applied Science – business management

Inez

Joshua Drastata, Instrumentation Certificate, Instrumentation/Measurement Technician Certificate, cum laude

Reagan Gasch, Associate of Arts

Jennifer Mann, Associate of Science

Mason Maraggia, Associate of Applied Science – process technology

Reese Mikulec, Process Technology Certificate, magna cum laude

Karnes City

Bianca Gonzalez, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

La Grange

Shelia Bledsoe, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Kristi Hutton, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

La Salle

Eyvone Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Timothy Holub, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate

Lockhart

Presley Fussell, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Lolita

Amber Barrett, Office Management Certificate

Daniel Santillan, Associate of Applied Science – Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate

Luling

Aimee Davis, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Janiel Escobedo, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Jessica Robinson, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Jennifer Staton, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Meyersville

Kiley Machin, Associate of Arts

Moulton

Aimee Fojtik, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Megan Koranek, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Nixon

Megan Beames, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Paige

Jessica Barnett, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Palacios

Joshua Garcia, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Vannie Nguyen, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Placedo

James Smith, Associate of Science

Cerenity Venglar, Associate of Applied Science – Physical Therapy Assistant

Point Comfort

Justine Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Port Lavaca

Elizabeth Alvarez, Paramedic Certificate

Jayda Barton, Vocational Nursing Certificate

William Burriola, Associate of Applied Science – Instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate

Alexis Cruz, Associate of Science

Quirina Cuellar, Associate of Applied Science – business management

Eric Gallegos, Process Technology Certificate

Terrance Garcia, Instrumentation Certificate

Hannah Gohlke, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Julian Heysquierdo, Associate of Science

Daniel Leita, Process Technology Certificate

Alexis Leonard, Office Management Certificate

Summer McFarlin, Associate of Science

Major Reese, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science

Summer Ridenour, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Michael Sanchez, Associate of Arts

Crystal Sidwell, Associate of Science

Erwin Silva-Palomo, EMT Advanced Certificate

Matthew Stringham, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, cum laude

Cullen Watkins, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate, cum laude

Rockport

Justin Tunchez, Paramedic Certificate

San Marcos

Jacob Brown, Associate of Science, Associate of Arts

Schulenburg

Samantha Hall, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Seadrift

Christie Cook, Associate of Science

Claudia Cruz-Cervantes, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Robert Gaines, Instrumentation Certificate, Instrumentation/Measurement Technician Certificate

Dakota Maddux, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate

Monica Mendez, Associate of Science

Dustin Nguyen, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Nathan Nguyen, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Whisky Tolar, Associate of Science

Seguin

Dibanhy Unzueta Del Carpio, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Shiner

Micah Morkovsky, Instrumentation Certificate

Tyler Patek, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate

Kristen Schacherl, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapy assistant, suma cum laude

Cassidy Simper, Associate of Science

Smiley

Monica Yanes, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Smithville

Maria Garza, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Sugar Land

James Fields, Associate of Science

Telferner

Lashonda Hopkins, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapy assistant

Aaron Powell, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate

Arik Uresti, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation

Tivoli

Adam Lewis, Associate of Applied Science – process technology

Vanderbilt

Jazmin Sanchez, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Victoria

Jayla Akin, Associate of Applied Science – business management

Meghan Alaniz, Associate of Arts

Shelby Alaniz, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Lucero Alvarez, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate

Aurieanna Anderson, Associate of Science

Tamara Andersen, Associate of Arts

Caysen Arredondo, Associate of Applied Science – Process Technology, Process Technology Certificate

Victoria Arriaga, Associate of Science

Nathan Baca, Associate of Arts

Damon Baker, Welding Certificate, Welding Advanced Certificate

Hannah Balentine, Associate of Applied Science – Respiratory Care

Marissa Ball, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science

Kelci Beckner, Associate of Science

Dylan Birmingham, Welding Certificate, Welding Advanced Certificate

Zachary Blevins, Associate of Science

Mackenzie Borden, Associate of Science

Amy Boyd, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Jared Breshears, Associate of Applied Science – process technology

Isaiah Briones, Associate of Applied Science – process technology

Joey Briones, Associate of Applied Science – process technology, Process Technology Certificate

Sierra Brookhouser, Office Management Certificate

Ke’Von Brown, Paramedic Certificate

Logan Brown, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate

Victor Bueno, Associate of Applied Science – process technology

Nalina Burgos, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Derek Cabrera, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation

Rachel Caka, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapy assistant

Marissa Camargo, Associate of Arts

Veronica Cantu, Associate of Applied Science – business management

Jennifer Carpenter, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Dawson Carroll, Associate of Applied Science – process technology, Process Technology Certificate

Frank Casillas Jr., Associate of Arts

Timothy Castillo, Associate of Arts

Rosemary Catchings, Associate of Arts

Roberto Cerda, Welding Certificate, Welding Advanced Certificate

Dylan Chapa, Process Technology Certificate

Katie Chapa, Associate of Arts

Danielle Chavez, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Jesus Chavez, Welding Certificate, Welding Advanced Certificate

Skylar Chreene, Associate of Science

Trey Claybrook, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapy assistant

Kerrie Coleman, Office Management Certificate

Cherilyn Cooke, Welding Advanced Certificate

Nohemy Coronado, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science

Slaid Darilek, Office Management Certificate

Isabell DeSanno, Associate of Arts, cum laude

Alfred Diaz Jr., Process Technology Certificate

Mikayla Dinkins, Associate of Science, cum laude

Jake Dominguez, Associate of Applied Science – process technology

Bradley Durham, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science

Emily Erickson, Associate of Applied Science – criminal justice law enforcement

Kaylee Escobar, Associate of Science

Samantha Escobar, Office Management Certificate

Silvey Estrada, Associate of Applied Science – respiratory care

Starla Farmer, Associate of Applied Science – business management

Charles Farrior, Associate of Science, magna cum laude

Samantha Fenter, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Jordan Flanagan, Process Technology Certificate, magna cum laude

Julianne Fletcher, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science

Needra Francis, Associate of Science

Hannah Frank, Advanced EMT Certificate

Lakisha Gadsden, Associate of Science

Diane Garcia, Associate of Arts

Isabel Garcia, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Jason Garcia, Office Management Certificate

Jesse Garcia, Process Technology Certificate

Karen Garcia, Associate of Arts

Rachel Garcia, Associate of Science

Gilbert Garza, Associate of Science

Isabel Garza, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Craig Goetz, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate

Eric Gonzales, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate

Christina Gracia, Associate of Science

Tammy Gregory, Associate of Applied Science – criminal justice law enforcement

Armando Guerra Jr., Advanced EMT Certificate, cum laude

Sara Guice, Associate of Science

Destani Guzman, Office Management Certificate

Yazen Hamoudah, Associate of Science

Seth Harrison, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate

Jonas Harvey, Associate of Applied Science – process technology

Charles Hawes, Advanced EMT Certificate

Chelsye Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapist assistant

Esperanza Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science – respiratory care

Gary Hernandez, Process Technology Certificate

Tiffany Hernandez, Associate of Science

Tammy Herron, Associate of Applied Science – business management

Jason Hinojosa, Process Technology Certificate

Han Ho, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Luis Hurtado-Herrera, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate

Andrea Jackson, Associate of Science

Jessica Johnstone, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, magna cum laude

Lakan Jordan, Associate of Arts

Carson Kabela, Associate of Arts

Katie Karstadt, Office Management Certificate

David Keyser II, Associate of Science

Logan King, Welding Certificate, Welding Advanced Certificate

Monique La’nay King, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science

Jordan Klesel, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Mary Knezek, Associate of Science

Colton Knipling, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate

Drew Lambright, Associate of Science

Tranh Le, Associate of Science, cum laude

Chase Loughman, Associate of Applied Science – process technology

Devon Lyssy, Paramedic Certificate, cum laude

Megan Marek, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science

Alma Marshall, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Payton Martin, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Tara Martin, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Amanda Martinez, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapist assistant

Angela Martinez, Office Management Certificate

Joe Martinez, Welding Certificate

Maranda Martinez, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Miranda Martinez, Associate of Applied Science – respiratory care

Yanet Martinez, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Cynthia Mata, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Liam McCain, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science

David McGrew, Associate of Applied Science – process technology, Process Technology Certificate

McKenzi McHenry, Associate of Science

Richard Mesa, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate

Hunter Meyer, Process Technology Certificate

Dakota Miller, Associate of Science, magna cum laude

Andrew Moon, Paramedic Certificate

Bich Nguyen, Associate of Applied Science – business management

Jimmy Nguyen, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Khiem Nguyen, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate (Summa cum laude)

Cullen Oliver, Paramedic Certificate, magna cum laude

Emilio Ortiz III, Process Technology Certificate

Hector Ortiz Jr., Associate of Applied Science – process technology

Caitlin Pape, Associate of Science

Brittney Payne, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Samantha Perez, Computer Information Systems Personal Computer and Network Certificate

Janese’ Perry, Associate of Applied Science – respiratory care

Bethany Phillips, Advanced EMT Certificate

Abel Pineda III, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science

Iris Porras, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Riley Pruski, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science

Tiffany Puentes, Advanced EMT Certificate

Jade Rab, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Juliet Ramos, Associate of Applied Science – physical therapist assistant

Severo Ramos, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Rogelio Razo Jr., Associate of Applied Science – physical therapist assistant

Roberto Rendon, Associate of Applied Science – process technology

Frank Rivera, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation Certificate

Bertha Rodriguez, Associate of Science

Rene Rodriguez Jr., Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Associate of Applied Science-electronics technology, Instrumentation/Measurement Technician Certificate

Vicky Rojas, Associate of Science

Genaro Ruiz, Process Technology Certificate

Juliet Salinas, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Brandon Salles, Process Technology Certificate

Longina Sanchez, Associate of Applied Science – respiratory care

Stephanie Sanchez, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Justin Shaw, Associate of Applied Science – instrumentation, Instrumentation/Measurement Technician Certificate, Instrumentation Certificate

Jamika Simmons, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Sidney Simons, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Valerie Smith, Associate of Science, summa cum laude

Mireyna Solis, Associate of Science

Katie Staff, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Harleigh Stelle, Associate of Science, cum laude

Brianna Stovall, Office Management Certificate

Jamie Strand, Associate of Applied Science – respiratory care

Priscilla Sweeney, Associate of Science

Joshua Symonds, Associate of Science

Daniel Teasle, Associate of Science, magna cum laude

Bridgett Thompson, Associate of Science

Aaron Trevino, Process Technology Certificate

Lluvia Trevino, Associate of Arts

Veronica Ulloa, Associate of Science

Fabiola Vasquez, Associate of Science

Maria Villarreal, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Valerie Villarreal, Instrumentation Certificate, Instrumentation/Measurement Technician Certificate

Natalyn Wheeler, Associate of Science, cum laude

Shona Williams, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Chad Wilson, Associate of Arts

Daniel Wirtz III, Associate of Applied Science – process technology, Process Technology Certificate

Hannah Wright, Associate of Applied Science – business management

Pamela Yanta, Paramedic Certificate

Wharton

Destiny Gordon, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Brasia Holloway, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Ronicka Scott, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Woodsboro

Amber Wiginton, Associate of Applied Science – nursing

Yoakum

Jason Corbell, Paramedic Certificate, Associate of Applied Science - emergency medical services

Jordan Dixon, Advanced EMT Certificate, Paramedic Certificate

Jade Hall, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Cole Mullen, Advanced EMT Certificate

Ashley Novosad, Associate of Science

Brandon Novosad, Instrumentation Certificate, Associate of Applied Science - instrumentation

Vanessa Pena, Associate of Arts

Aaron Points, Associate of Science, Process Technology Certificate, cum laude

Jacob Rivers, Instrumentation Certificate, cum laude

Samantha Wurm, Associate of Applied Science – process technology

Kelci Zimmermann, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Yorktown

Alyssa Garza, Vocational Nursing Certificate

Emily Gwosdz, Associate of Science, Associate of Arts

Sandra Perez, Associate of Arts

Jacob Semper, Associate of Applied Science – mechanical technology

Minnie Sixtos, Office Management Certificate

Donald Christopher Sliger, Instrumentation Certificate

