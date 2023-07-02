Victoria College was recently approved to become a testing center for ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certification testing.
ASE certification involves rigorous testing to verify technical knowledge in the automotive service industry through the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.
“Many automotive service companies want their technicians to become ASE-certified so customers can be confident that their vehicles are being maintained or repaired by highly skilled professionals,” said Rachel Nessel, VC’s director of Workforce & Continuing Education. “Until now, technicians from our area had to drive to one of the larger cities for ASE certification testing, but they can now take their exams right here in Victoria at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.”
To schedule an ASE certification exam, visit ASE.com to register and then call 361-582-2528 to schedule a testing appointment. Appointments are available from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and must be scheduled at least 72 hours in advance.
For more information, contact Nessel at 361-582-2575 or Rachel.Nessel@VictoriaCollege.edu.