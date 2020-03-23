Victoria College board of trustees approved an increase to student tuition and fees for the 2020-21 school year during its Monday meeting.
The board held a cyber meeting Monday afternoon to discuss its regular agenda.
The board unanimously approved a $4 increase per credit hour for students who live in Victoria County, $5 for Texas students outside the county and $10 for out-of-state students.
“If you compare us, we are way under the state average in nonresident tuition,” VC president David Hinds said during a March 5 workshop. “If we do this we’ll get closer to the state average.”
Students in the county will pay $12 more per course with the new increase while outside-county residents will pay $15 per course.
“The approved tuition and fee rates allow us to address increased costs due to inflation and the college’s technology infrastructure needs,” Hinds said.
The board also unanimously approved a new differential tuition rate, which is used for courses that have a higher operational cost. The tuition increased $10 to $95 per credit hour for predominantly medical-based courses.
Hinds discussed the ongoing COVID-19 situation with the board, as well.
He said the college extended its spring break for students, and faculty are using this week to transition their classes online. Several classes like labs and music-based courses are making other adjustments to avoid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Hinds said college staff will be diligent to ensure students safety in the cases they need to be on campus for classes.
“We of course are practicing social distancing,” he said during the cyber meeting. “If a physical presence is necessary, classrooms and areas will allow distance between students with less than 10 students at a time.”
Board member Bland Proctor said he appreciated the work Hinds and the staff has done, and asked to be updated on how the board can help moving forward.
