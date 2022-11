Pictured, from left, are Dwayne Maly, VC’s director of Industrial Programs; Jim Hinojosa, carpentry instructor; Nicole Uresti, Business Solutions coordinator; John Parks, training coordinator and instructor; Amy Mundy, executive director of College Advancement & the VC Foundation; and Jennifer Kent, VC president. The VC Foundation has awarded more than $340,000 in funding to VC employees since 1998.