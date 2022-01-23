Victoria College Gonzales Center announces Academy of Lifelong Learning schedule for Spring 2022

The Academy of Lifelong Learning at Victoria College’s Gonzales Center has published its spring 2022 schedule of classes and activities.
The academy is a member-driven organization that provides members with common interests the opportunity to participate in study, discussions and social interaction.
New members can pay a $35 membership fee for access to the spring 2022 classes. The membership fee for Museum of the Coastal Bend members and VC employees and retirees is $30. Current members who paid the $50 annual membership fee can also access classes offered this spring.
“We are excited to announce the Gonzales Center’s academy spring 2022 schedule is now available at VictoriaCollege.edu/ALL,” said Melissa Robinson, VC Gonzales Center assistant manager. “We will be offering classes from folklore of Texas wildflowers to geography for beginners. There is something for everyone.”
Following is a list of scheduled events and activities for spring 2022.
- Collette Travel Presentation – Jan. 25, 1:30 p.m.
- Premier World Discovery Travel Presentation – Jan. 27, 10 a.m.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: A Taste of Texas Nature with Ele Chew – Feb. 1, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Empty Bowls – Feb. 3, 5 p.m.
- English Gardens: A Year-Long Journey –Feb. 8, 10 a.m.
- Heart Health – Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m.
- What Happens After the Paychecks Stop: Retirement & Estate Planning – Feb. 10, 10 a.m.
- History of Texas Prisons and Inmate Organizations – Feb. 16, 5 p.m.
- Spice Up Your Life – Feb. 17, 3:30 p.m.
- Cupcake Decorating – Feb. 21, 10 a.m.
- Genealogy – Feb. 24, 2 p.m.
- Death & Dying Series: Death – Feb. 28, 10 a.m.
- Geography for Beginners – March 1, 5:30 p.m.
- Spring Vegetable Gardening – March 3, 2 p.m.
- Day Trip to Spoetzl Brewery, Shiner – March 10, 11 a.m.
- Death & Dying Series: Dying – March 21, 10 a.m.
- Eye Health – March 24, 2 p.m.
- A Night at the Gaslight Theatre – March 25, 6:30 p.m.
- Wives of the Founding Fathers –March 29, 10 a.m.
- Women’s Retirement Seminar – March 31, 10 a.m.
- Square Foot Gardening – April 4, 10 a.m.
- How to Grow and Breed the Perfect Tomato – April 5, 6 p.m.
- Gun Legislation/Safety – April 6, 3 p.m.
- Disc Golf – April 11, 10:30 a.m.
- Folklore of Texas Wildflowers – April 12, 2 p.m.
- Home Health & Advanced Directives – April 14, 2 p.m.
- Death & Dying Series: Grief and Bereavement – April 18, 10 a.m.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: The Mysterious Life of Bats – April 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Fire Safety 101 & Fire Extinguisher Training – April 21, 10 a.m.
- Life’s Treasures: Estate Sales 101 – April 25, 5:30 p.m.
- Kent State/Jackson State: The Massacres of 1970 – April 26, 2 p.m.
- Gut Health – May 12, 1 p.m.
- Painted Churches Tour – May 26, TBD
- End-of-Year ALL Celebration – June 2, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
For more information on the academy’s spring 2022 offerings, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/ALL, email Melissa.Robinson@VictoriaCollege.edu or call 830-672-6251.
