Students who were previously enrolled at Victoria College or another college or university who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for financial support thanks to a $112,500 grant from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund.
The funds, which are part of the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Program, will be used to provide essential emergency education support to previously enrolled students who have been impacted by the pandemic and aid in the continuation of their college education and economic recovery.
Among the eligibility requirements, students must file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form, affirm they were affected by COVID-19 and enroll part-time or full-time in a workforce credential program at Victoria College.
“Many students have been affected adversely by the pandemic and forced to limit their educational opportunities, which has put their futures on hold,” said VC President Jennifer Kent. “This has resulted in a shortage of qualified people entering the workforce. These funds will be targeted to assist students who can complete a degree or certificate within 12 months.”
The Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program stems from the allocation of $175 million provided to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board from the GEER Fund. The GEER Fund’s dollars originate from the U.S. Department of Education’s administration of the Education Stabilization Fund in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities (CARES) Act of 2020.
Victoria College was one of 25 Texas applicants chosen for the funding. The grant will serve a minimum of 75 students.
“We will begin encouraging potentially eligible students to apply and awarding these funds as quickly as possible through the end of the grant period, which is Feb. 15, 2022,” said Kim Obsta, VC financial aid director.
For more information, call 361-573-3291 and ask about assistance through the GEER grant.
