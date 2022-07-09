Victoria College honors 27 Associate Degree Nursing graduates at Pinning Ceremony

Victoria College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program honored 27 spring 2022 graduates during a Pinning Ceremony on May 12 at Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
The graduates received their pins during the ceremony, while family and friends were in attendance and able to watch the ceremony remotely.
Reyna Navarro, of Brookshire, was named the class valedictorian, and Kim Garcia, of Victoria, was announced the class salutatorian.
Victoria College’s two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
Successful completion of the ADN Program enables graduates to apply for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Satisfactory achievement on the exam qualifies graduates for licensure as a registered nurse.
Following are the other spring 2022 graduates of Victoria College’s ADN Program listed by their hometown:
- Bay City: La’Crecia Bowsier
- Brookshire: Reyna Navarro
- Eagle Lake: Dafney Tyler-Lopez
- Giddings: Ashley Suzanne Perez
- Gonzales: Shea Michael Sibley
- Lake Jackson: Elisa Sanchez
- Luling: Jessica Robinson
- Nixon: Monica Yanes
- Placedo: Jasmine Canchola
- San Benito: Jennifer Morin
- Shiner: Traci Boedeker
- Victoria: Victoria Barber, Amy Daniel, Kimberly Davis, Kim Garcia, Amanda Langley, Keith Nugent, Jessi Robertson, Stephanie Salinas, Marisabel Tesch, Sierra Valderamos
- Wharton: Destiny Gordon, Brasia Holloway, Geselle Paniagua
- Yoakum: Stephanie Fojtik, Colette Liendo, Anthony Sanchez
