Victoria College honors 31 graduates of ADN Program at Pinning Ceremony

The 31 fall 2020 graduates of Victoria College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program were honored during a Pinning Ceremony on Dec. 18 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Keiondra Clay, of Wharton, was named the class valedictorian and Kristen Ballard, of Victoria, was announced the class salutatorian.
“These graduates faced a different type of semester being online due to COVID-19, and they were able to persevere through their last semester,” said Irma Moreno, VC’s Associate Degree Nursing Program chair. “Congratulations to the fall 2020 graduates on their accomplishment. All of their hard work and commitment will follow them into their nursing careers.”
Following are the other graduates of Victoria College’s ADN Program listed by their cities of residence:
Bloomington — Tiki Venglar
Buda — Melody Robledo
Edna — Sydney Grona
Goliad — Micaela Patton, Candace Wilcox
Kyle — Mary Garcia
La Ward — Maritsa Chavarria
Palacios — Rebecca Shelby
Port Lavaca — Dianne Atkinson, Savannah Harley
Refugio — Hailey Mohr
Victoria — Jaimie Castillo, Noelle Crockett, Randi Green Schultz, Hannah Heil, Devin Luna, Sarah Maiden, Morgan McCutcheon, Hannah Mitchell, Brenda Pena, Kameron Peyton, Brenda Ramirez, Amanda Smith Mahurin, Tiffany Villarreal
Weimar — Krissi Paschall
Yoakum — Johana Galvan, Rhyleigh Johnson
Victoria College’s two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
Successful completion of the ADN Program enables graduates to apply for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Satisfactory achievement on the exam qualifies graduates for licensure as a registered nurse.
For more information on Victoria College’s ADN Program, call 361-572-6435 or email Makayla.Olson@VictoriaCollege.edu.
