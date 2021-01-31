Victoria College honors 31 graduates of ADN Program at Pinning Ceremony

The top two Victoria College Associate Degree Nursing Program graduates pose with VC administrators after the Dec. 18 Pinning Ceremony at VC’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. Pictured from left are Keith Blundell, VC vice president of administrative services; Luis Guerra, member of the VC Board of Trustees; Keiondra Clay, valedictorian; Kristen Ballard, salutatorian; and Jennifer Kent, VC president.

 Contributed by Victoria College

The 31 fall 2020 graduates of Victoria College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program were honored during a Pinning Ceremony on Dec. 18 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.

Keiondra Clay, of Wharton, was named the class valedictorian and Kristen Ballard, of Victoria, was announced the class salutatorian.

“These graduates faced a different type of semester being online due to COVID-19, and they were able to persevere through their last semester,” said Irma Moreno, VC’s Associate Degree Nursing Program chair. “Congratulations to the fall 2020 graduates on their accomplishment. All of their hard work and commitment will follow them into their nursing careers.”

Following are the other graduates of Victoria College’s ADN Program listed by their cities of residence:

Bloomington — Tiki Venglar

Buda — Melody Robledo

Edna — Sydney Grona

Goliad — Micaela Patton, Candace Wilcox

Kyle — Mary Garcia

La Ward — Maritsa Chavarria

Palacios — Rebecca Shelby

Port Lavaca — Dianne Atkinson, Savannah Harley

Refugio — Hailey Mohr

Victoria — Jaimie Castillo, Noelle Crockett, Randi Green Schultz, Hannah Heil, Devin Luna, Sarah Maiden, Morgan McCutcheon, Hannah Mitchell, Brenda Pena, Kameron Peyton, Brenda Ramirez, Amanda Smith Mahurin, Tiffany Villarreal

Weimar — Krissi Paschall

Yoakum — Johana Galvan, Rhyleigh Johnson

Victoria College’s two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

Successful completion of the ADN Program enables graduates to apply for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Satisfactory achievement on the exam qualifies graduates for licensure as a registered nurse.

For more information on Victoria College’s ADN Program, call 361-572-6435 or email Makayla.Olson@VictoriaCollege.edu.

