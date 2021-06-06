Victoria College honors 37 graduates of ADN Program at Pinning Ceremony

Victoria College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program honored 37 spring 2021 graduates during a pinning ceremony on May 6 at Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The graduates received their pins during the ceremony while family and friends were able to watch the ceremony remotely.
“We are very proud of these graduates for their commitment to complete the program despite facing unprecedented challenges,” said Darla Strother, VC dean of allied health.
Jordan Clark-Burtyk, of Victoria was named the class valedictorian, and Amanda Moore, of Yoakum was announced the class salutatorian.
Victoria College’s two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
Successful completion of the ADN Program enables graduates to apply for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Satisfactory achievement on the exam qualifies graduates for licensure as a registered nurse.
For more information on Victoria College’s ADN Program, call 361-572-6435 or email Makayla.Olson@VictoriaCollege.edu. Following are the other spring 2021 graduates of Victoria College’s ADN program listed by their cities of residence: Bay City
Lauren Bullock Cuero
- Emily Bertram, Austin Gallaway, Erica Olivarez, Megan Pakebusch
Edna
- Alexis Miller, Chelsie Reyes
El Campo
- Taylor Hernandez, Valerie Ward, Brittany Zbranek
Goliad
- Stephanie Gomez
Hallettsville
- Abby Fowlkes, Jaden Leopold
Harwood
- Jenae Cantu
Luling
- Angie Haynes
Palacios
- Kylie Durio, Madeline Ferretiz, Ariana Zamora
Richmond
- Casimir Leumalieu Ndango
Schulenburg
- Samantha Hall
Shiner
- Taylor Schroeder
Smithville
- Tessa Crank
Victoria
- Ricardo Alvarez, Jaylynn Eliassaint, Gabriela Ellis, Mayon Espinoza, Eridan Gjonbocari, Destiny Kallus, Sara Medina, Courtney Seals, Beranda Williams-Ervin, Jamie Zeller, Katie Staff
- Y
oakum
- Jennifer Terry
- Y
orktown
- Alyssa Garza
