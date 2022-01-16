Victoria College honors 41 Associate Degree Nursing graduates at Pinning Ceremony

Victoria College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program honored 41 fall 2021 graduates during a Pinning Ceremony on Dec. 16 at Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
The graduates received their pins during the ceremony, while family and friends were in attendance and able to watch the ceremony remotely.
“We are very proud of these graduates for their commitment to complete the program despite facing unprecedented challenges,” said Darla Strother, VC dean of allied health.
Mariya Pullin, of Refugio, was named the class valedictorian, and Haley Charbula, of Inez, was announced the class salutatorian.
Victoria College’s two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
Successful completion of the ADN Program enables graduates to apply for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Satisfactory achievement on the exam qualifies graduates for licensure as a registered nurse.
For more information on Victoria College’s ADN Program, call 361-572-6435 or email Makayla.Olson@VictoriaCollege.edu.
Following are the other fall 2021 graduates of Victoria College’s ADN Program listed by their cities of residence:
- Bay City - Adriana Cruz
- Beeville - Nigel Benson
- Cuero - Lena Evans, Taylor Magee, Audrey Moreno, Chelsea Riddle
- Eagle Lake - Annicia Williams
- Edna - LeAnna McDonald
- El Campo - Stephanie King
- Hallettsville - Ashley Albrecht, Mallorie Layton
- Karnes City - Hailey Cooper
- Louise - Cheyenne Munson
- Placedo - Patrick Rojas
- Port Lavaca - Jayda Barton, Ricardio Osornia, Jennifer Ruiz
- Richmond - Morgan Matthias
- Vanderbilt - Jazmine Sanchez
- Victoria - Morgan Alebis, Marissa Chapa, Marisol Chavez, Haley Foster, Lolita Garcia, Courtney Gibbs, Mallorie Gisler, Anita Hernandez, Melissa Juarez, Melanie Longoria, Leigh Ann McCarrell, Lisa Pena, Azalia Rojas, Josselyn Rojas, Jacklyn Thormahlen, Fawna Vanrain, Kaleigh Ware
- Wharton - Damacia Williams
- Yoakum - Brooklyn McNeese
- Yorktown - Megan Elliot
