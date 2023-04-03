Sandra Ezell, fourth from left, was named valedictorian of Victoria College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program Fall 2022 graduating class. Pictured with Ezell are, from left, Josie Rivera and Catherine McHaney, VC Board of Trustee members; Darby O’Neill, class salutatorian; Jennifer Kent, VC president; Cindy Buchholz, VC executive vice president-Chief Academic Officer; and Darla Strother, VC dean of Allied Health.