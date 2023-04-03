Victoria College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program honored 39 fall 2022 graduates during a pinning ceremony on Dec. 15 at Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
The graduates received their pins during the ceremony with family and friends in attendance.
Sandra Ezell was named class valedictorian, and Darby O’Neill was named the class salutatorian.
Other graduates were Miranda Aguilar, Gabriella Brenes, Kurstie Caldera, Jason Castillo, Brandy Cole, Shawntelle Duenez, Tianny Escalona, Marisol Flores, Richard Friedel, Amanda Garcia, Dominic Garcia, Tori Garcia, Breann Garza, Cami Goldman, Justin Griggs, Taylor Guajardo, Janelle Hoch, Haley Kinkade, Laura Manzano, Ariel Martinez, Sierra Morin, Lauren Morton, Ismael Mujica, Christian Oviedo, Lauren Parker, Brianna Passmore, Marlena Poldreck, Ashlee Prause, Colton Repper, Ashley Reyes, Bertha Rodriguez, Jasmine Ruiz, Crystalana Salazar, Amanda Terrazas, Madeline Torres, Cheyenne Trevino and Valerie Vasquez.
Victoria College’s two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
Successful completion of the ADN Program enables graduates to apply for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Satisfactory achievement on the exam qualifies graduates for licensure as a registered nurse.
For more information on Victoria College’s ADN Program, call 361-572-6435 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu.