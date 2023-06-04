Victoria College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program honored 46 spring 2023 graduates during a pinning ceremony on May 11 at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The graduates received their pins during the ceremony with family and friends were in attendance.
Robby Pourciaux Owens, of La Grange, Angela Ramos, of Ganado, Lori Gomez, of Victoria, and Marina Escalon, of Victoria, were recognized for the highest GPAs.
Other graduates included Kayla Pinon, of Bloomington; Tywanisa Adams, D’Aundra Eldridge, and True Trevino, of Cuero; Emily Bubela and Monica Hernandez, of Ganado; Emily Von Dohlen, of Goliad; Monica Matamoros, of Gonzales; Bethany Moon and Cassidy Sandhop, of Inez; Shannon Hare and Chelsea Lopez, of Luling; Charity Nguten, of Palacios; Wah Paw and Harley Snider, of Port Lavaca; Chaelee Mejia, of Smiley; Jade Alvarado, Skylar Broughton, Courtney Brown, Sydney Burns, Daniela Camacho, Alina Cervantes, Maritza Cruz, K’Liyah Cunningham, Sarah Dinh, Samantha Gaona, Daniela Herrera, Dylan Kneisel, and Shantal Noel, all of Victoria; and Haleigh Meyer, of Yoakum.
Victoria College’s two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
Successful completion of the ADN Program enables graduates to apply for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Satisfactory achievement on the exam qualifies graduates for licensure as a registered nurse.
For more information on Victoria College’s nursing programs, call 361-573-3291 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/HealthCareers.