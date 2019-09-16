Victoria College students are about two times more likely to receive a failing grade or withdraw from a class if they’re part-time, and the success rate of part-time Hispanic students in particular is about 65%, Victoria College officials said.
It’s a statistic that part-time student Amanda Rodriguez said she doesn’t plan to be a part of, no matter the obstacles to earn her associates degree.
“I know I have the right mentality, I know I can graduate, as long as I keep a positive mindframe, I’ll graduate,” Rodriguez, 19, said.
The college is looking at ways to increase the success rate of part-time students and help students get on a more successful pathway, said Victoria College President David Hinds.
The college is looking at data of the students to see where there are areas for improvement, he said. The data has been collected over years, but the college only recently broke down those numbers into ethnicity groups between full-and part-time students.
Part-time students are enrolled in less than 12-semester-credit-hour classes and full-time students are enrolled for at least 12-semester-credit-hour classes.
Hinds said the college started looking deeper into the data after a Texas Pathways Institute meeting this past spring.
The Texas Pathways is through the Texas Success Center, a nonprofit that supports the 50 community college districts in Texas. The organization is housed through the Texas Association of Community Colleges.
Cynthia Ferrell, the vice-president at the Texas Success Center, said the center helps colleges improve student success. Texas Pathways, now in its third year of a 5-year grant project, hosts events twice a year called institutes for colleges to learn about how to best implement guided pathways for students. The project is free for colleges, she said.
“It all starts with digging into your data,” she said.
The two areas the center helps the colleges to focus on is how to change college operations to better support students and then monitor those changes to see whether there is a change in student success.
The indicators the center and colleges look at for student success are how many credit hours a student took once they’ve earned an associate’s degree. Students should take 60 credit hours to earn an associate’s degree, she said.
If students are taking more than 60 hours to obtain their degree, then a system should be in place to help students stay on a more defined academic path so they do not take excessive credit hours, she said. Full-time students who do not take excessive classes will, on average, earn their associate’s degree in two years.
In the past, the average length of time for a part-time student to earn a degree was four and a half years, Ferrell said, but now the state average is four years.
“It’s not a lot shorter, but it’s a semester shorter than before,” Ferrell said.
To prepare for the next meeting with the center next year, Hinds said the college is putting supports in place they hope will help students in their classwork and in the areas the college doesn’t have control over, such as the economy and family.
“Life typically gets in the way, and that’s why people don’t finish college,” Hinds said.
According to data compiled by the college, across all ethnicities, 86-88% of full-time students complete courses successfully. However, the gap between full-time and part-time student achievement is wide, he said, with part-time students more likely to fail or withdraw from the college.
“That’s what I’m most concerned about, because 70% of our students are part-time,” Hinds said.
The student population at the college is about 50% Hispanic, 40% white and 10% other minority groups, Hinds said. The success rate for white students is about 88% for full-time students and about 78% for part-time students. The success rate for full-time Hispanic students is about 86% and 65% for part-time students.
That gap between full-time and part-time Hispanic students is a big concern, Hinds said.
“The concern there is not only for the student demographic of the part-time student ... When you lay on top of that the demographic shift that is happening, we have a bigger issue in terms of student success,” he said. “We want to keep these students in their studies so that they’re successful.”
The demographic shift Hinds is referring to is in regards to Hispanics being the biggest racial and ethnic group in Victoria County, a trend that will continue, according to U.S. Census estimates.
The college has also looked into survey information from the Community College Survey of Student Engagement, a service tool through the University of Texas at Austin that is distributed to college students nationally. The survey measures ethnicity, work life, family life and how involved a student is with their academics.
From that survey, Hinds said he has learned that 56% of full-time Hispanic students at Victoria College have dependent care duties at home, while 64% of the part-time Hispanic students have dependent care duties at home, Hinds said.
That’s higher compared to the white student population, where 52% of full-time white students have dependent care duties and 49% of part-time students have dependent care duties.
Another question on the survey that Victoria College students answered was whether they had a close relative who had attended college, or a college influencer. About 1 in 4 Hispanics students said they did not have a college influencer, while 1 in 7 white students said they did not have a college influencer.
A gap also exists in work, though most Victoria College students work, including full-time students, Hinds said. About 73% of white part-time students work, while 82% of part-time Hispanic students work.
Rodriguez has been a part-time student at the college since last year. She works two part-time jobs to pay for her classes, as she does not qualify for financial aid. On days that she isn’t taking Emergency Medical Technician classes, she is either working at Hobby Lobby or delivering food through the app service DoorDash.
This semester, Rodriguez paid more than $2,000 for classes and supplies. She might have to drop one of her jobs because of the mandatory clinicals required for her EMT classes.
“It might be a little more difficult for the next semester,” she said.
Rodriguez said she plans to look into more scholarships to help alleviate costs for her classes. While she has had to drop two classes during her time at Victoria College, Rodriguez said she is determined to earn an EMT license in hopes of a stable job after college. She studies every chance she is able to, and in her free time, Rodriguez is doing homework or working on getting ahead in her classes.
Rodriguez said the instructors and other students have been very helpful.
“I like the college and I feel like it’s a good college in our town. Everyone knows everyone, and people let you know about programs and events that help us,” she said.
With all of this information, the college is trying to figure out the best way to close the performance gaps. Hinds said he does not have exact answers to why the percentages are lower than desirable, though most of the time, students are not able to finish classes because of life outside of class, such as work and family.
“I feel like we are at a point where we have data that is pointing us in a direction of where our efforts need to be,” Hinds said.
Some of the services the college has begun offering includes mentors for students who are on academic probation, and what Hinds calls “wraparound” services. These services includes a food pantry, a clothing closet and Texas Workforce. The college is also looking into how to create a connection service to help students navigate other life situations, such as how to get a bus pass or how to look for an attorney.
The Victoria College Foundation also awarded more than $1 million in scholarships for 2018-2019 school year, Hinds said.
“That’s a milestone — That’s our first time to receive that much,” he said.
Students can apply for scholarships at any time, he said, though scholarships have already been awarded for the fall semester.
“We can’t solve that but we can help alleviate some of that so that students can stay in school,” Hinds said.
