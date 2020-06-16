Candidate Jennifer Kent was unanimously approved the sole finalist for Victoria College's new president during a Tuesday special meeting.
“I am honored to be named the sole finalist as president of Victoria College, and I would like to thank the Board of Trustees for this incredible opportunity,” Kent said in a news release.
Kent currently serves as the senior vice president at Ranger College.
Kent was among four candidates who presented their goals during public forums last week. Kent discussed her plans to enhance the college's relationship with local public schools on Wednesday.
During her public forums, she said her biggest attribute is the 19 years she spent in K-12 education before her move into higher education.
“Don’t discount those years. I bring a very unique perspective to the table,” Kent said during her Wednesday forum. “It’s a unique path to a presidency, but I am such a collaborative leader.”
Kent also got her start in education as an educator at Calhoun County High School.
The other candidates were James Dire, Robert Exley and Mickey Best.
"They were here for their interviews, but they were interviewing us too," board president Bland Proctor said. "During the evening sessions, they all told us how impressed they were.”
The search began in September after President David Hinds, who has served in the position since 2015, announced his retirement.
Kent’s appointment to the position is dependent on a contract negotiation after a 21-day waiting period. The board is scheduled to vote on the contract during a July board meeting.
Kent, if approved, will be the college’s sixth president and the first female to serve in the position.
"There were a lot of good candidates," Proctor said. "In the end, we thought it was our job to pick the best fit and we are all confident that we did just that."
Note: This is a developing story. Look for full coverage in Wednesday's Victoria Advocate.
