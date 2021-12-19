Victoria College Student Life Director Elaine Everett-Hensley, left, and Crystal Eichhorn, president of the National Society of Leadership and Success at Victoria College, pose by items that were collected recently by NSLS members to be donated to Restoration House Ministries. Donation boxes were located throughout VC’s Main Campus. The NSLS is an accredited leadership development program that builds leadership, career and life skills for students. Victoria College’s chapter of NSLS has more than 300 members.
Victoria College NSLS students collect items for Restoration House Ministries
- Victoria College Marketing and Communications
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
- Clarification: A. J. Louderback filed for U.S. Congress
- Correction: Article misspelled business name and incorrectly described their production
- Correction: Vanderbilt teen disappearance
- Correction: Commercial building permit is for Lizbeth Evans, with Dr. Liz Naturally
- Correction: Wuzzles puzzle results
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run was mother of 4, remembered as 'kind spirit'
- Victoria driver arrested after hit-and-run that critically injured man in wheelchair
- Victoria Public Library board votes to keep all 21 contested books
- Shiner, Falls City rely on long-standing philosophies
- Former caregiver found guilty of exploiting dementia patient she married
- Bennett resigns as AD/head football coach at Ganado
- City sees a future for Riverside Park youth hunting program
- Some say there’s more work to be done after library keeps controversial books
- Victoria pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, no arrests
- Christmas Eve 1945: A walk along Main Street
Commented
- Proud Democrat (13)
- Letter: Major peer-reviewed medical journal conclusions on mRNA vaccinations (8)
- Victoria Public Library board decides to keep all 21 questioned books on shelves (7)
- We need to talk about Jan. 6 (4)
- Guest Column: Remembering Rittenhouse (3)
- 71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads (3)
- Letter: What if Trump had been re-elected (3)
- Victoria County has received nearly $9.7 million in public assistance for Harvey, pandemic response (3)
- Caregiver accused of stealing from dementia patient she married after former wife's death (2)
- Former President Donald Trump endorses Rep. Michael Cloud for reelection (2)
- Omicron at our doorstep, vaccines and boosters are our best defense (2)
- Correction: Article misspelled business name and incorrectly described their production (2)
- Larry Joe Spence (2)
- Victoria Public Library board votes to keep all 21 contested books (1)
- Jackson County Sheriff announces candidacy for U.S. Congress (1)
- Gregory "Greg" Orta III (1)
- Lee Joe Whitehead Jr. (1)
- VISD holds retests for STAAR exams after low pass rates in 2021 (1)
- Leilani Marie Foster (1)
- Texans need more information on wasteful ’313′ corporate welfare program — not less (1)
- VISD announces settlement of insurance lawsuit (1)
- Do you plan on going to Cuero's Christmas in the Park? (1)
- Cindy Kay Goodwin (1)
- Some say there’s more work to be done after library keeps controversial books (1)
- City sees a future for Riverside Park youth hunting program (1)
Recent Comments
-
George Schwarz said:The city and library needs to shut this down ASAP. These "Christians" have every right to their beliefs, but they also have a moral responsiblity and obligation to protect themselves and their…
-
Lee Whitehead III said:
ALSO, WE WANT A VERY SPECIAL THANKS to go out to Damali Knowlton Whitehead for keeping us all sane and together through this Ordeal...
-
Sharon Keenon said:
I didn't sign my name. Sharon Keenon (sdkinalvin)
-
Sharon Keenon said:Irene,. I am so deeply sorry for your loss of Larry. You and Larry lived such a full life together with so many loving family members. Larry must have really been so special to you and his gir…
-
Glenn Wilson said:
I don't remember shotguns being mentioned in the previous article about hunting in Riverside Park. Great idea. Allowing high-powered rifles would be criminally stupid to say the least.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run was mother of 4, remembered as 'kind spirit'
- Victoria driver arrested after hit-and-run that critically injured man in wheelchair
- Victoria Public Library board votes to keep all 21 contested books
- Shiner, Falls City rely on long-standing philosophies
- Former caregiver found guilty of exploiting dementia patient she married
- Bennett resigns as AD/head football coach at Ganado
- City sees a future for Riverside Park youth hunting program
- Some say there’s more work to be done after library keeps controversial books
- Victoria pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, no arrests
- Christmas Eve 1945: A walk along Main Street
Commented
- Proud Democrat (13)
- Letter: Major peer-reviewed medical journal conclusions on mRNA vaccinations (8)
- Victoria Public Library board decides to keep all 21 questioned books on shelves (7)
- We need to talk about Jan. 6 (4)
- Guest Column: Remembering Rittenhouse (3)
- 71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads (3)
- Letter: What if Trump had been re-elected (3)
- Victoria County has received nearly $9.7 million in public assistance for Harvey, pandemic response (3)
- Caregiver accused of stealing from dementia patient she married after former wife's death (2)
- Former President Donald Trump endorses Rep. Michael Cloud for reelection (2)
- Omicron at our doorstep, vaccines and boosters are our best defense (2)
- Correction: Article misspelled business name and incorrectly described their production (2)
- Larry Joe Spence (2)
- Victoria Public Library board votes to keep all 21 contested books (1)
- Jackson County Sheriff announces candidacy for U.S. Congress (1)
- Gregory "Greg" Orta III (1)
- Lee Joe Whitehead Jr. (1)
- VISD holds retests for STAAR exams after low pass rates in 2021 (1)
- Leilani Marie Foster (1)
- Texans need more information on wasteful ’313′ corporate welfare program — not less (1)
- VISD announces settlement of insurance lawsuit (1)
- Do you plan on going to Cuero's Christmas in the Park? (1)
- Cindy Kay Goodwin (1)
- Some say there’s more work to be done after library keeps controversial books (1)
- City sees a future for Riverside Park youth hunting program (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.