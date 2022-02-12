Victoria College will offer two genealogy courses during the spring.
A “Genealogy for Beginners” course will be held at VC’s Gonzales Center from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 29 to April 7. The cost for the class is $75.
The beginner’s course is for amateur family historians interested in learning how to correctly and systematically research and document ancestry. Topics will include how to access genealogy sources such as census records and court documents. Students will gain personal genealogical guidance.
An “Intermediate/Advanced Genealogy” course will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 1-31 at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex. The cost for the class if $150.
Students in the intermediate/advanced course will dive deeper into research techniques, documentation, record analysis, land and tax record applications, and public record inclusion in family history research.
To register or get more information on the “Genealogy for Beginners” course, call 830-672-6251, email Melissa.Robinson@VictoriaCollege.edu, or stop by VC’s Gonzales Center located at 434 E. Sarah DeWitt Drive in Gonzales.
To register or get more information on the “Intermediate/Advanced Genealogy” course, call 830-672-6251, email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu, or stop by VC’s Emerging Technology Complex located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
