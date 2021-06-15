Victoria College will host live and virtual VC 101 Nights from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and June 22 in the Student Center Dining Hall on VC’s main campus.
The informational sessions will give parents and prospective students a chance to learn more about Victoria College’s education and career pathways, university transfer, ways to pay for college, student life and resources to ensure student success.
“Advisors and counselors will also be on hand to answer questions about admissions and financial aid,” said Sabrina Romo, VC’s Pre-College & Recruitment director.
Prospective students and parents can participate in both sessions virtually via Webex at https://bit.ly/3uKUvYz.
“Regardless of where your senior is thinking of going, we would like to help your family by holding a couple of information sessions where we answer all your questions,” said Jennifer Kent, VC president.
Victoria College’s main campus is located at 2200 E. Red River Street in Victoria.
For more information, contact the Pre-College Programs & Recruitment office at 361-485-6823 or via email at PreCollegePrograms@VictoriaCollege.edu.
