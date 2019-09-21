Victoria College will offer Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Outreach Training for the construction industry for the first time this fall.
The two new courses will provide basic and advanced training about common safety and health hazards on the job.
“These OSHA courses are being introduced this fall to close a gap in basic safety awareness training for individuals looking to get into the labor market,” said Dwayne Maly, VC’s director of industrial programs.
The OSHA 10-Hour Construction training will focus on recognizing and preventing safety and health hazards.
Information on workers’ rights, employer responsibilities and how to file a complaint will also be provided.
This training is intended for entry-level workers.
The OSHA 30-Hour Construction training is intended for supervisors and workers with safety responsibilities and provides a greater depth and variety of training.
Students who successfully complete the OSHA 10 or OSHA 30 training will receive an OSHA certification card.
To register or get more information, call 361-582-2528 or email Rachel.Nessel@VictoriaCollege.edu.
