Victoria College will offer a Spanish for Healthcare Providers course from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, July 12-28 in Room 304 of the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The cost for the course is $150, and includes all course materials. The deadline to register for the course is noon on June 29.
“With the increasing number in Spanish-speaking patients entering the health care system every year, it is more crucial than ever for health care workers to be able to communicate with them to provide them proper care,” said Rachel Nessel, VC Workforce & Continuing Education director. “Adding Spanish-speaking skills can also enhance a résumé and broaden employment possibilities.”
To register or get more information on the course, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
