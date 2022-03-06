Victoria College will host Dual Enrollment Info Sessions at 6 p.m. on March 8 and 31 at the Student Center located on VC’s Main Campus.
Parents or guardians of high school students are invited to learn about opportunities for their student to earn college credit through Victoria College while in high school. Attendees will learn about expectations, benefits and costs of dual-credit classes.
Victoria College waives lab fees for dual-credit students, and additional scholarships may be available. Dual-credit students also have the same access to academic, career and transfer advising as well as disabilities services, technology support services and library services and resources available to other VC students.
Parents or guardians are required to attend a Dual Enrollment Info Session before their student is able to enroll in dual-credit classes.
For more information, contact VC’s Pre-College Programs & Recruitment Office at 361-485-6823 or via email at PreCollegePrograms@VictoriaCollege.edu.
