Victoria College’s administrative offices will reopen to students and the public on Monday, with health safety protocols established campus-wide for students, employees and guests.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone entering any Victoria College building open to the public will undergo a health screening, which will include a temperature check. Those passing the health screening will be issued a date-specific sticker that must be visibly worn while at a VC facility. Facial coverings are recommended and social distancing will be practiced.
“Our administration and employees have been working diligently to develop safety protocols and prepare the campus for a safe reopening,” said VC President David Hinds. “VC employees have received training in dealing with this virus and making our campus as safe as possible. It is paramount for us to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students and employees as we make this transition.”
Current and prospective Victoria College students are still encouraged to take advantage of VC’s remote services. Virtual appointments with advisors can be made at VictoriaCollege.edu/Advising. Registration for summer and fall classes is underway.
More information on Victoria College’s reopening can be found at VictoriaCollege.edu/COVID-19 or by calling 361-573-3291.
