Victoria College receives $122,500 gift from Dickson-Allen Foundation

The Dickson-Allen Foundation recently donated $122,500 to benefit Victoria College students in Lavaca and Gonzales counties.
The gift included $80,000 for scholarships for Workforce and Continuing Education students attending the VC Gonzales Center and $4,000 for a Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Lab at the VC Gonzales Center.
“Victoria College is so grateful for the Dickson-Allen Foundation’s continued investment in the education and training of the residents in Lavaca and Gonzales counties,” said VC President David Hinds. “The Dickson-Allen Foundation’s gracious gifts are literally life-changing for so many VC students and their families.”
Also, $6,000 of the donation will be allotted for instruction and materials for industrial trades classes taught by Victoria College instructors at Hallettsville High School.
The donation also included $20,000 for dual-credit scholarships for high school students in Lavaca and Gonzales counties.
The remainder of the donation has been designated for wayfinding signage at VC’s Gonzales Center.
The Dickson-Allen Foundation has helped nearly 600 students in Victoria College’s workforce and continuing education programs.
“This is a good investment in peoples’ lives,” said Jessie Allen, Dickson-Allen Foundation board member. “Once high school students here graduate, they don’t have to settle for just a job, they can get a career. They help their families, hopefully, start a trend of their kids believing they can do more. We just like the idea of helping get to a better place in life.”
Amy Mundy, Victoria College Foundation executive director, also praised the foundation for its support.
“Our region is fortunate to have a high-quality dual credit program offered through Victoria College,” Mundy said. “The Dickson-Allen Foundation’s generous contributions over the years have helped many students take college classes while still in high school. This opportunity not only saves students money and time, but also encourages them to finish their education after graduation.”
