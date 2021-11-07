Victoria College receives You Make a Difference Award from VISD

Victoria College received the You Make a Difference Award at Victoria Independent School District’s Oct. 28 meeting for partnering with VISD to provide a college prep program opportunity for Liberty Academy Credit Recovery students. From left, are VISD board members Estella De Los Santos, Mandy Lingle and Margaret Pruett; Quintin Shepherd, VISD superintendent; Babette Lowe, VC dean of academic support and student success; VISD board member Bret Baldwin; Cindy Buchholz, VC executive vice president-chief academic officer; VISD board member Kevin Van Hook; Jennifer Kent, VC president; Mike Mercer, VISD board president; and VISD board member Tami Keeling.