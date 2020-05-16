Victoria College recently released its summer and fall 2020 Workforce & Continuing Education schedule that includes a variety of training opportunities in industrial trades, health careers, business and technology along with offerings for personal enrichment.
Victoria College’s job training courses can lead to an industry-recognized credential and a job that pays well.
The courses do not require students to apply for admission or take an entrance exam. Financial aid and scholarships are available for many of the courses, which typically take seven to 14 weeks to complete, per level.
“Our Workforce & Continuing Education courses are ideal for those who need to upgrade their skills to get back into the workforce quickly,” said Rachel Nessel, Victoria College Workforce & Continuing Education director.
VC will offer a number of industrial trades courses in the summer and fall, including Electrical; Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC); Millwright; Pipefitting; Plumbing; Power Line Worker; Scaffolding and Welding.
Also being offered is the Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills course, which must be completed successfully before students can begin specific industrial trades courses.
A variety of business and technology courses will be offered, including VC’s Lunch & Learn Series titled “Marketing Amplified.”
The series will be held on Thursdays in September, October and November. Other courses being offered include Basic Accounting, Computer Literacy, Microsoft Word Basics in a Day and Microsoft Excel.
VC will also offer several fall courses leading to careers in the medical field, including Phlebotomy, Medical Assisting, Nurse Aide and a variety of Emergency Medical Services training classes.
Among the personal enrichment courses being offered are Ceramics, Genealogy for Beginners, Pastel Painting and Digital Photography.
Victoria College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning, which has exceeded 300 members, will release its fall 2020 schedule during an open house on July 29.
The Academy of Lifelong Learning offers opportunities for day and evening trips, education and personal enrichment, games and recreation, hobbies and leisure learning.
The complete Victoria College Workforce & Continuing Education schedule can be viewed online at VictoriaCollege.edu.
Click on “Programs & Courses” and then “Workforce & Continuing Education.”
For more information, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.