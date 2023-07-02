Victoria College’s Respiratory Care Program was recently recognized by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care with the Distinguished Registered Respiratory Therapist Credentialing Success Award.
The commission used objective criteria based on key accreditation metrics documented in the program’s 2022 Annual Report of Current Status.
“We are honored to receive this award,” said Ceci Oldmixon, VC’s Respiratory Care Program chair. “It showcases the dedication of the faculty, clinical instructors and our clinical partners to the successful achievement of the students in the program.”
Victoria College received the Distinguished Registered Respiratory Therapist Credentialing Success Award in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 for credentialing success of 90% or more of its students.
Victoria College’s Respiratory Care Program offers a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree. Successful completion of the program enables graduates to take a series of national board exams to become a registered respiratory therapist.
For information on Victoria College’s Respiratory Care Program, call 361-573-3291 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/HealthCareers.