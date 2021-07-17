Victoria College Respiratory Care Program receives top credentialing award

Victoria College’s Respiratory Care Program was recently awarded the inaugural Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC) President’s Award for Excellence in Credentialing Success.
Victoria College was one of 26 institutions nationwide and the only one in Texas to receive the award for 100 percent success in students successfully obtaining their Registered Respiratory Therapist credentials.
“Passing the exams to become a credentialed respiratory therapist is the first step for our graduates to being recognized as a professional in their community,” said Chris Kallus, VC Respiratory Care Program chair. “We offer a dynamic, rigorous and demanding curriculum, and when students are up for the challenge, they will do well on their exams and become very successful respiratory therapists.”
CoARC used objective criteria based on key accreditation metrics documented in the schools’ 2020 Annual Report of Current Status. Requirements for the President’s Award are:
- Three or more years of outcomes data
- Holding accreditation without a progress report
- Documenting Registered Respiratory Therapist credentialing success of 100 percent
- Meeting or exceeding established CoARC thresholds for the Therapists Multiple-Choice Examination high-cut score and retention
Victoria College received the Distinguished Registered Respiratory Therapist Credentialing Success Award in 2019 and 2020 for credentialing success of 90 percent or more of its students.
“The award exemplifies the hard work and dedication by our students and instructors in our Respiratory Care Program,” said Jennifer Kent, VC president. “Victoria College is so proud of everyone who has made this program one of the elite programs in our state and nation. This award is proof that our Respiratory Care Program students are fully prepared and qualified for the profession when leaving VC.”
Victoria College’s Respiratory Care Program offers a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree. Successful completion of the program enables graduates to take a series of national board exams to become a registered respiratory therapist.
For information on Victoria College’s Respiratory Care Program, call 361-573-3291.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.