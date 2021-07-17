Victoria College Respiratory Care Program receives top credentialing award

Chris Kallus, Victoria College Respiratory Care Program chair, and Ceci Oldmixon, VC Respiratory Care Program instructor, hold the inaugural President’s Award for Excellence in Credentialing Success from the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care. Also pictured are, from left, students Kaitlyn Cuellar, Meredith Gwosdz, Samantha Garcia, Victoria Cano, Joshua Luna, Michael Rodriguez, Kristen Brandstetter, Natalie Kolodziejcyk and Laurel Vickery; and instructors Dannielle Rathkamp, Leanne Brouillette, Lydia Gutierrez, Kayla Fullingim and Savana Ramos.

 Contributed photo

Victoria College’s Respiratory Care Program was recently awarded the inaugural Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC) President’s Award for Excellence in Credentialing Success.

Victoria College was one of 26 institutions nationwide and the only one in Texas to receive the award for 100 percent success in students successfully obtaining their Registered Respiratory Therapist credentials.

“Passing the exams to become a credentialed respiratory therapist is the first step for our graduates to being recognized as a professional in their community,” said Chris Kallus, VC Respiratory Care Program chair. “We offer a dynamic, rigorous and demanding curriculum, and when students are up for the challenge, they will do well on their exams and become very successful respiratory therapists.”

CoARC used objective criteria based on key accreditation metrics documented in the schools’ 2020 Annual Report of Current Status. Requirements for the President’s Award are:

  • Three or more years of outcomes data
  • Holding accreditation without a progress report
  • Documenting Registered Respiratory Therapist credentialing success of 100 percent
  • Meeting or exceeding established CoARC thresholds for the Therapists Multiple-Choice Examination high-cut score and retention

Victoria College received the Distinguished Registered Respiratory Therapist Credentialing Success Award in 2019 and 2020 for credentialing success of 90 percent or more of its students.

“The award exemplifies the hard work and dedication by our students and instructors in our Respiratory Care Program,” said Jennifer Kent, VC president. “Victoria College is so proud of everyone who has made this program one of the elite programs in our state and nation. This award is proof that our Respiratory Care Program students are fully prepared and qualified for the profession when leaving VC.”

Victoria College’s Respiratory Care Program offers a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree. Successful completion of the program enables graduates to take a series of national board exams to become a registered respiratory therapist.

For information on Victoria College’s Respiratory Care Program, call 361-573-3291.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.