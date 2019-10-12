Victoria College has been selected by the Texas Success Center to participate in a multi-million dollar Texas Pathways Round Two grant through 2022.
The $11 million, five-year grant is administered by the Texas Success Center, which is a division of the Texas Association of Community Colleges. The grant is designed to support the implementation of guided pathways, which helps students effectively and efficiently navigate their academic path from their high school endorsement to entry into higher education and attainment of high-quality credentials and careers.
“We have seen Texas Pathways greatly benefit our students since we joined the effort in the fall of 2017,” said David Hinds, Victoria College president. “We are excited to be a part of this next step for the next three years and seeing our students continue to utilize the Texas Pathways model to make their transition from high school to Victoria College and beyond more seamless and efficient.”
“In Round One, the institutes we attended allowed us to focus on aspects of the Texas Pathways four pillars that encompass the whole student experience: connect, enter, progress and succeed,” said Cindy Buchholz, VC vice president of instruction. “The institutes provided us with a framework, but then our college team who attended brainstormed and strategized as a group on how best to make the right changes to improve our students’ experiences while at Victoria College.”
Since joining Texas Pathways, Victoria College has increased tutoring and the number of academic coaches. VC has also increased communication with its top transfer institutions, including the University of Houston-Victoria, Texas State University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and The University of Texas at San Antonio. Victoria College has also expanded support services available to students to include transportation assistance, a food and clothing pantry, and a variety of personal well-being supports.
“Round Two of Texas Pathways will focus on institutional transformation for student success, so this round of institutes will assist us in moving forward with our initiatives and expanding into new ones that we can sustain and continue to improve upon as a college,” Buchholz said.
The Texas Success Center organizes community colleges in one of four cadres to support the redesign of student experiences. Victoria College has been recognized as a Cadre 2 college in the Texas Pathways strategy. Cadres enable a multi-tiered approach to meet a wide variety of needs by grouping colleges at similar stages.
“The Texas Success Center and our funding partners are impressed by Victoria College’s commitment to design and implement pathways,” said Cynthia Ferrell, Texas Success Center vice president. “We are excited to work with Victoria College as it continues to transform student experiences.”
