Victoria College is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month with events and activities for VC students and employees.
“We are proud to honor our Hispanic students and employees while celebrating the rich Hispanic culture of our community and region,” said VC President Jennifer Kent.
Ceci Oldmixon, VC’s Respiratory Care Program Clinical Coordinator, kicked off the month-long celebration by sharing salsa-making tips with VC students and employees remotely on Sept. 15.
VC’s Student Life Office will host a virtual Craft-making and Loteria event for students and employees from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
Victoria College Mathematics Associate Professor Deborah Pedraza will be a featured speaker at 11 a.m. Oct. 15. Pedraza’s 30-minute presentation titled “Si Se Puede, She Se Puede, Porque Se Puede! (Yes We Can, Yes She Can, Because You Can!)” will stress the importance of an education, supporting and lending a hand to help others on their journey, and raising the number of underrepresented minorities, particularly in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields. The event will be livestreamed on Victoria College’s Facebook page. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.
Through Oct. 16, the public is invited to view a Ballet Folklorico Dress Display at the Student Center Atrium.
“It is not easy to remain engaged with students while we are living in a remote environment,” said VC Student Life Director Elaine Everett-Hensley. “For Hispanic Heritage Month, we are able to bring events to the students virtually and still be able to connect with them.”
VC’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will also highlight Spanish colonial artifacts during the month.
“The museum will focus on items in our collection that are representative of Hispanic history in the Coastal Bend,” said Heather Para, the museum’s exhibits and collections manager.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, students and guests will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering Victoria College facilities. Social distancing will also be required.
The Student Center and Museum of the Coastal Bend are located on Victoria College’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria.
For more information on the events, call 361-573-3291.
