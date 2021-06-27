Seventy-two Victoria College students were inducted into VC’s chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success during the Spring 2021 semester.
Victoria College students who have earned six to 36 credit hours and have maintained at least a 2.75 GPA (grade point average) are eligible to join the NSLS. As of June 22, more than 300 VC students have joined. VC established the chapter in the fall of 2020.
“We are so excited for what NSLS will bring to Victoria College in the future,” said Elaine Everett-Hensley, VC Student Life director and co-advisor for the school’s NSLS chapter. “We have been able to work with so many great student leaders. We want to welcome all of our new spring inductees and want to congratulate them for all their hard work that they put in during these tough times to get inducted in the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success.”
Among the benefits for NSLS members are access to a five-step leadership program, scholarships, awards, jobs and internships. Members will take part in a Leadership Training Day that will include Six Foundations of Leadership. Members will also view three speaker broadcasts and attend three Success Networking Team meetings, where they will help each other plan and set mini-goals to accomplish their ultimate goals.
Following are the inductees listed by their city of residence:
Charlotte
Michelle Tumlinson
Cuero
Travis Eichhorn, Lauren Fischer, Brandi Irvin, Jacob Keith, Meagan Sanchez
Edna
Hagan Muegge
Ganado
Monica Hernandez
Goliad
Stephanie Gomez
Gonzales
Danielle Long
Hallettsville
Shelby Haas, Amanda Rodriguez,
La Grange
Robby Pourciaux-Owens
Nixon
Natasha Lazo, Jake Torres
Palacios
Charity Nguyen
Port Lavaca
Lisa Covarrubia, Joe Ryan Herrera, Ashley Matula, Eliah Munoz, Gracie Orta, Pierston Salinas, Verenice Vargas
Red Rock
Ashley Hanna
Refugio
Sylvia Valdez
Smiley
Chaelee Mejia
Victoria
Paula Antwine, JoAnn Bowie, Emileigh Burow, Alicia Bush-Martinez, Victoria Cano, Lizeth Castro, Alina Cervantes, Katelynn Chapa, Jordan Clark-Burtyk, Kourtney Croley, Fatima Garcia, Joe Garcia, Christian Guajardo, Caleb Hauschild, William Hopkins, Monica Knezek, Yolanda Lara, Eloy Levario, Lauren Lightfoot, Laura Martinez, Matthew Martinez, Malarie Miller, Ayana Moten, Kathryn Ninke, Rosalinda Ortega, Kaylie Perez, Desirae Potts, Amanda Rodriguez, De’Everett Ross, Riley Saski, Lauren Singleton, Sebastian Suarez, Kassidy Taylor, Joe Torres, Sarah Torres, Jocelyn Vasquez, Erica Vela, Michaela Wagner, Ryndee Weishuhn, Kaylyn Young
Yoakum
Daisy Gutierrez, Abigail Long, Aaron Points, Anthony Sanchez, Brittany Wood, Izabella Zeplin
