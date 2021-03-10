Most Victoria College locations will be closed for spring break from Saturday to March 21.
Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will be open for regular viewing hours during spring break. Admission is “pay-what-you-want.”
The museum invites children and families to participate in “Museum To-Dos” during the break. “History on the Go” kits can be purchased in advance and will be available for pick-up at the museum from Thursday to March 19. The cost for each kit is $5. Four kits can be purchased for $15.
In-person visitors to the museum will participate in free hands-on activities guided by the museum’s trained docents and educators. Following is the schedule of in-person presentations:
- “Life in the Sea” – Saturday and March 19
- “Backyard Dig” – Tuesday
- “Watch it Grow” – March 17
- “Find Your Way” – March 18
Preordering “History on the Go” kits is recommended as kits are limited. To preorder a kit, call 361-582-2559. More information is available at MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org.
Box office hours at Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts will remain open noon-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Classes and regular operations at Victoria College will resume on March 22.
