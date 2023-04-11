Victoria College will hold a guest recital concert featuring violinist Yu-Mei Huang, accompanied by pianist Fritz Gechter, both faculty from Texas A&M International University (TAMIU), at 2:30 p.m. Friday in VC’s Johnson Symposium.
Huang, a solicit and chamber musician, teaches full time at TAMIU in Laredo and is the concertmaster of the Laredo Philharmonic Orchestra. In addition to teaching music fundamentals, theory, aural training, conducting and all string-related classes, she launched the International Chamber Music Festival, an annual recital presenting TAMIU music faculty performers along with other international artists.
Gechter is an associate professor of Music at TAMIU. He teaches applied piano, class piano and music theory. He is an active clinician and jury member in piano competitions and festivals. Gechter launched and directed TAMIU’s Steinway Series, led a study abroad program within the department to Austria, and directed the university’s Young Pianists Program for secondary school students from 2009-2015.
The concert is free and open to the public. For more information about the recital, contact Melissa Balli at Melissa.Balli@VictoriaCollege.edu.