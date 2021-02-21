All Victoria College classes and operations will resume Monday
This includes all real-time remote, alternating, online, hybrid, and face-to-face courses at all VC locations, according to a news release from the college.
The college was closed last week because of the winter storm which brought record low temperatures and electrical and water outages.
More information is available at VictoriaCollege.edu/Weather.
