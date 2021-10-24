Victoria College tutors help students make the grade

When asked why she sought tutoring as a student at Victoria College, Karalyn Jones Homan mentions one of her biggest motivators.
“There were always snacks,” Homan said. “That is a huge deal.”
Homan now tutors math and English at Victoria College’s Tutoring Center. She and nearly 30 other tutors at VC were recognized for their work during National Tutor Appreciation Week Oct. 4-8.
“I would go into the Tutoring Center every day because it was a quiet place to work,” Homan said. “I was in there so much, they said I should become a tutor.”
Karina Garcia Herrera was hesitant at first to become a math tutor. But her math instructor at VC convinced her to give it a try.
“Melanie Yosko really pushed me to apply. She thought I would be a good fit,” Herrera said. “I got a B in pre-calculus, so I didn’t feel confident enough to tutor. I got an A in calculus 1, so I decided to apply.”
Victoria College’s free tutoring service is available every day of the week at VC’s Main Campus and Gonzales Center. Sessions can be conducted face-to-face or virtually.
During the Spring 2021 semester, 419 students utilized the Tutoring Center’s services. The percentage of students who received tutoring at least four times and passed their classes was 77%.
“The Tutoring Center offers multiple ways to receive tutoring and is flexible to help accommodate students,” said Lisa Washington, lead tutor. “We enjoy seeing students come into the Tutoring Center, whether they are independently working or needing assistance.”
Homan and Herrera said the job is rewarding.
“That lightbulb moment is amazing,” Homan said. “It’s incredible what that moment can do for people. It opens everything up, and then the rest of the field is not as difficult for them to understand.”
“I like knowing I am helping someone further their education,” Herrera said. “It’s very satisfying because I’m not doing the work, it really is them. It’s satisfying for them to realize that as well.”
Students may be hesitant to seek tutoring, but Homan and Herrera said once they walk in the door at the Tutoring Center, their apprehension subsides.
“We will never judge you,” Herrera said. “I think every tutor has been helped and also has been in a position where they’re not getting it. So they will definitely understand.”
Victoria College’s Total Learning Center also provides resources and ensures equality for all students to achieve their goals and fulfill their potential. Along with the Tutoring Center, VC’s Total Learning Center offers Learning Frameworks and success coaching.
Victoria College students can get information on available tutoring services by visiting VictoriaCollege.edu/TotalLearningCenter or calling 361-582-2438.
