Victoria College, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office partner to provide educational opportunities to inmates

Incarcerated people at the Victoria County Jail will be able to gain new skills and earn a GED as part of a new partnership between Victoria College and the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
The partnership will give inmates the opportunity to improve basic skills in reading, writing, math, social studies, and science and prepare them to take the GED exam. Participants will also receive information to assist with re-entering the community after incarceration.
“These classes will help inmates develop skills that are essential for re-entry in our community and workforce,” said Tiffany Johnson, VC’s Adult Education Director. “Securing a successful career will help deter any return to the justice system and better serve our county.”
When Jennifer Kent, VC President, approached Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr about the partnership earlier this year, he jumped at the opportunity.
“The hope is that they will use their time in jail wisely in order to be a more productive person in the community,” said Marr. “There are ‘now hiring’ signs everywhere, and hopefully these people would be able to find gainful employment and not return to jail.”
Participants will also be able to take the GED exam at no cost.
“Improving lives and strengthening communities are at the core of VC’s vision and are the foundation of this partnership,” Kent said. “I’m excited about the impact this partnership will have by empowering incarcerated individuals to overcome life’s challenges and re-enter our community with enhanced skills and greater confidence.”
Classes offered at the jail will begin in March and are entirely funded by VC’s Adult Education and Literacy Service Provider Grant from the Texas Workforce Commission.
