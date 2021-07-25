Waelder business owner teaching electrical course at VC Gonzales Center

Scott Roberts first came to Victoria College’s Gonzales Center as a student. He now finds himself sharing his expertise there as an instructor.
Roberts, who owns and operates Scott’s Electric in nearby Waelder, was taking the Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills class at the Gonzales Center with plans of enrolling in VC’s Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) course when he learned about a teaching opportunity.
“I wanted to fine-tune my HVAC training because I wanted to incorporate HVAC into my lab,” Roberts said. “They knew I was a master electrician, so they asked me if I wanted to teach the electrical class.”
Roberts accepted the offer and has been instructing at VC’s Gonzales Center since last fall.
“Teaching the class keeps me in touch with potential new employees that could come work for me,” Roberts said. “As an employer, it means something to me when someone shows the commitment to take different levels of the electrical classes.”
Victoria College offers four levels of electrical courses. Students who successfully complete any level will receive a National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) certificate.
Victoria College’s Gonzales Center will offer an Electrical Level 2 course Aug. 2-Nov. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
A high school diploma or GED is not required to enroll in these classes. Scholarships and financial aid are available.
Completion of the Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills course is required before students can enroll in any industrial trade courses. Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills courses will be offered at the Gonzales Center in August.
For more information on electrical courses and other industrial trade offerings at Victoria College’s Gonzales Center, call 830-672-6251 or visit the Gonzales Center from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.