The Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts will present a screening of the live performance of “The Royal Opera: Don Pasquale” at 1 p.m. Nov. 24.
Tickets are $10 and are available at the Welder Center Box Office, 214 N. Main St., or online at WelderCenter.com.
“This will give opera fans in our community a chance to experience world-class opera,” said Sue Prudhomme, Victoria College executive director of cultural affairs. “The performance was captured at London’s world-famous The Royal Opera House in front of a live audience.”
For more information on this event and others at the Welder Center, call 361-570-8587 or visit WelderCenter.com.
