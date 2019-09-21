The Victoria Film Society and the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts will present a screening of the independent documentary “Seadrift” at 6 p.m. Sept. 30.
Tickets are $9 for general admission, $7 for Victoria Film Society members and Victoria College and University of Houston-Victoria students, and $5 for children. Tickets are available at the Welder Center Box Office, from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or online at WelderCenter.org. The film is sponsored in part by the Museum of the Coastal Bend. A limited number of complimentary tickets are available to museum members. Members can call 361-582-2434 to register.
The 2019 film depicts the aftermath of the 1979 event in which a Vietnamese refugee shot and killed a crab fisherman at the public boat docks in Seadrift. What began as a dispute over fishing territory escalated into violence, boat burnings, intimidation from the Ku Klux Klan and other hostilities against Vietnamese refugees along the Texas Gulf Coast.
The documentary examines the circumstances that led to the shooting and reveals unexpected consequences that continue to reverberate today. A Q&A with film director Tim Tsai and a panel of Seadrift community members will be held immediately after the screening.
“The Welder Center and Museum of the Coastal Bend have joined with Victoria Film Society to screen this film, documenting a little-known but important part of Coastal Bend history,” said Sue Prudhomme, executive director of cultural affairs at Victoria College. “Topics explored in the film are relevant today, and we’re especially looking forward to the discussion with Seadrift community members to learn how they moved forward after this event.”
The Welder Center is at 214 N. Main St. in Victoria.
For more information on this event and others at the Welder Center, call 361-485-8540 or visit WelderCenter.org.
