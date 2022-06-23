Plan Your visit

VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour — “Monuments of Faith, Beauty and Love”

Guides will lead tours of various historic homes and properties and introduce their history, beauty and significance on Saturday and Sunday.

The tour can be split between both days.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased locally at the locations listed below or by calling Victoria Preservation Inc. at 361-573-1878.

Tickets may be purchased at the following locations: