Here's a historic look at tropical systems that have struck Texas, according to the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center.
Galveston Hurricane, 1900
This killer system was first detected over the tropical Atlantic on Aug. 27. While the history of the track and intensity is not fully known, the system reached Cuba as a tropical storm on Sept. 3 and moved into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Sept. 5.
It rapidly intensified as it moved west-northwest. By the time the storm reached the Texas coast south of Galveston late on Sept. 8, it was a Category 4 hurricane.
After landfall, the cyclone turned northward through the Great Plains before turning east-northeast toward Canada and weakening.
This was the deadliest weather disaster in United States history at that time. Storm tides of 8 to 15 feet inundated Galveston Island, as well as other portions of the nearby Texas coast. These tides were largely responsible for the 8,000 deaths (estimates range from 6,000 to 12,000). The damage to property was estimated at $30 million.
Atlantic-Gulf Hurricane, 1919
This storm was first detected near the Lesser Antilles on Sept. 2. It moved generally west-northwestward for several days, passing near the Dominican Republic on Sept. 4 and into the southeastern Bahamas on Sept. 5-6, when it developed into a hurricane. It turned west on Sept. 7, crossing over the central Bahamas and into the Straits of Florida on Sept. 9.
The large hurricane was a Category 4 as the eye passed just south of Key West, Florida, and the Dry Tortugas on Sept. 10.
It continued west to west-northwest to the Texas coast south of Corpus Christi as a Category 3 hurricane on Sept. 14. The cyclone dissipated over northern Mexico and southern Texas the next day.
Although hurricane-force winds occurred over the Florida Keys and the central and south Texas coast, no reliable wind measurements are available from near the center. A storm surge of up to 12 feet inundated Corpus Christi, causing major damage to the coastal areas.
The death toll was estimated at 600 to 900 people. Damage in the United States was estimated at $22 million.
Hurricane Audrey, 1957
Audrey was first detected over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on June 24. It moved slowly northward as it became a tropical storm and a hurricane the next day.
A faster northward motion brought the center to the coast near the Texas-Louisiana border on June 27. Rapid strengthening in the six hours before landfall meant Audrey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. The cyclone turned northeastward after landfall, becoming extratropical over northern Mississippi on June 28 and merging with another low over the Great Lakes the next day.
No reliable wind or pressure measurements are available from Audrey's core at landfall. The main impact was from 8- to 12-foot storm surges that penetrated as far inland as 25 miles over portions of low-lying southwestern Louisiana. These surges were responsible for the vast majority of the 390 deaths from Audrey. Damage in the United States was estimated at $150 million.
Hurricane Carla, 1961
Carla became a tropical storm off the coast of Honduras on Sept. 5 and quickly gained hurricane strength as it moved northwest and strengthened to a large major hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico on Sept. 7, with winds of 175 mph early Sept. 11.
It weakened slightly as it made a loop off the coast of Port O'Connor, but made landfall that afternoon on the northeast part of Matagorda Island with sustained winds of 145 mph.
Carla's eye moved across Port O'Connor and Port Lavaca, then inland east of Victoria. Carla weakened to a tropical storm on the morning of Sept. 12 just east of Austin.
Carla was a large hurricane with devastating effects from the winds and storm surge. The highest sustained wind speeds reported were 115 mph at Matagorda, 110 mph at Victoria and 88 mph at Galveston. Extreme peak gusts were estimated to be near 170 mph at Port Lavaca as the wind equipment blew away after reading 153 mph. Wind gusts were estimated to be around 150 mph at Victoria, Port Aransas, and Edna.
Carla's storm surge devastated the Texas coast, rising to 10 feet above normal along a 300 mile swath from Port Aransas to Sabine Pass. Tides of 15 to 17 feet above mean sea level inundated Port O'Connor, Indianola, Palacios and Matagorda. The extreme tides inundated downtown Port Lavaca with 2 feet of flood water and displaced fishing boats and tug boats on SH 35. The hurricane pushed a storm surge of 22 feet above mean seal level at the head of Lavaca Bay in Port Lavaca. This was the highest storm surge in Texas hurricane history.
Total damage in Texas exceeded $2.36 billion in 2010 dollar value. In Texas, 1,915 homes and 983 businesses, farm buildings, and other buildings were completely destroyed. Major damage occurred to 7,398 homes and 2,601 businesses, farm buildings, and other buildings. Minor damage was reported to 43,325 homes and 13,506 businesses, farm buildings and other buildings.
Tropical Storm Claudette, 1979
Claudette was first detected as a tropical wave that moved off the African coast on July 11. The wave spawned a tropical depression on July 16 that briefly became a tropical storm the next day as it approached the Leeward and Virgin Islands.
Claudette weakened to a tropical depression and then a tropical wave while passing near Puerto Rico on July 18, and little re-development occurred until the system moved into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on July 21. A weakened Claudette regained tropical storm strength over the western Gulf on July 23 and made landfall the next day near the Louisiana-Texas border.
It made a slow loop over southeastern Texas on the July 24 and 25, followed by a northward motion into Oklahoma on July 27.
Claudette produced tropical storm conditions along portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts, but the storm will be most remembered for its rainfall. Widespread amounts in excess of 10 inches occurred over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana, with several local amounts in excess of 30 inches.
The rains produced severe flooding that was responsible for one death and $400 million in damage.
Hurricane Alicia, 1983
Alicia formed over the north central Gulf of Mexico on Aug. 15. It drifted slowly westward and northwestward while steadily strengthening on the Aug. 16 and 17.
This motion brought Alicia over the western end of Galveston Island as a Category 3 hurricane on Aug. 18. It then weakened as it moved to the northwest.
The Coast Guard cutter Buttonwood, moored at Galveston, reported sustained winds of 96 mph with gusts to 125 mph. Hobby Airport at Houston reported 94 mph sustained winds with gusts to 107 mph. Wind gusts of hurricane force in downtown Houston littered the streets with broken glass as windows broke in the high-rise buildings.
Additionally, 23 tornadoes were reported from Alicia, which was responsible for 21 deaths and $2 billion in damage in the United States.
Hurricane Gilbert, 1988
A tropical wave leaving the African coast on Sept. 3 developed into the 12th tropical depression of the season on Sept. 8 while approaching the Windward Islands. The cyclone rapidly strengthened to hurricane status on Sept. 10th as a west-northwest motion brought Gilbert into the eastern Caribbean Sea.
Gilbert passed directly over Jamaica on Sept. 12 as a major hurricane, becoming the first direct impact for the island from a hurricane since 1951. It traveled from Jamaica to Grand Cayman Island as a Category 5 storm before weakening over the Yucatan peninsula and emerged into the western Gulf of Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane.
After weakening along its trek, Gilbert’s large circulation regained major hurricane status as the cyclone continued west-northwest on Sept. 16. The hurricane made its final landfall near the town of La Pesca on the Mexican Gulf Coast on the evening of Sept. 16 as a strong Category 3 hurricane. Its remnants spawned 29 tornadoes over Texas on Sept. 18 as it weakened while heading north.
Although no reliable measurements of storm surge exist from Gilbert’s two Mexican landfalls, estimates are that Gilbert produced between 15 and 20 feet of surge along the Yucatan and 8 to 13 feet at landfall in mainland Mexico.
Three people died in the United States 3, but hundreds of people died along its path in other nations.
Tropical Storm Allison, 2001
Allison's long and complex trek began on June 5 as an area of disturbed weather over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, where it developed into a tropical storm. The storm made landfall near Freeport later that day.
Allison weakened to a depression on the June 6, while drifting northward, then it made a slow loop over southeastern Texas from June 7 to 9. The cyclone moved into the Gulf of Mexico on June 10 and acquired subtropical characteristics.
But it then moved east-northeastward over southeastern Louisiana on June 11, re-intensifying into a subtropical storm. Allison weakened back to a subtropical depression on June 12 while continuing east-northeastward. The system dissipated southeast of Nova Scotia on June 19.
Allison brought tropical-storm-force winds and above normal tides to portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts. Its greatest legacy was the widespread heavy rains and resulting floods along the entire path of the cyclone. Houston was the worst affected area, as the Port of Houston reported 36.99 inches and several other locations reported over 30 inches. The storm also spawned 23 tornadoes.
Allison was responsible for 41 deaths and at least $5 billion in damage in the United States, making it the deadliest and costliest U.S. tropical storm of record at the time.
Hurricane Ivan, 2004
Ivan developed from a large tropical wave that crossed the west coast of Africa on Aug. 31, and spawned a tropical depression two days later. The center of Ivan passed within about 20 miles of Jamaica on Sept. 11 and a similar distance from Grand Cayman the next day, with Grand Cayman likely experiencing sustained winds of Category 4 strength. Ivan made landfall as a major hurricane with sustained winds of near 120 m.p.h. on Sept. 16 just west of Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Ivan weakened as it moved inland and later merged with a frontal system on Sept. 18. While this would normally be the end of the story, the extratropical remnant low of Ivan split off from the frontal system and drifted southward in the western Atlantic for several days, crossed southern Florida, and re-entered the Gulf of Mexico on Sept. 21.
The low re-acquired tropical characteristics, becoming a tropical storm for the second time the following day in the central Gulf. Ivan weakened before it made its final landfall in southwestern Louisiana as a tropical depression on Sept. 24, dropping winds and rain on the eastern Texas gulf coast.
Hurricane Rita, 2005
Rita, the third Category 5 hurricane of the season, was a destructive and deadly cyclone that devastated portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana.
A tropical wave and the remnants of an old front combined to produce and area of disturbed weather on Sept. 16. This system became a depression just east of the Turks and Caicos Islands late on Sept. 17, which moved westward and became a tropical storm the following afternoon. Maximum winds increased to 70 mph as Rita moved through the central Bahamas on Sept. 19.
Rita became a hurricane Sept. 20 and reached Category 2 intensity as the center passed about 50 miles south of Key West, Florida. After entering the Gulf of Mexico, Rita intensified from Category 2 to Category 5, with maximum sustained winds reaching 165 mph late on Sept. 21. The hurricane reached a peak intensity of 180 mph early on Sept. 22. Weakening began later that day and continued until landfall on Sept. 24 just east of the Texas/Louisiana border.
Rita remained a tropical storm until reaching Louisiana late on Sept. 24. Rita brought hurricane conditions to southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas. Port Arthur reported average winds of 94 mph the morning of Sept. 24 along with a gust of 116 mph.
Rita produced rainfalls of 5 to 9 inches over large portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and eastern Texas. It spawned an estimated 90 tornadoes over the southern United States. Rita was responsible for seven deaths, and it caused damage estimated at $10 billion in the United States.
Hurricane Ike, 2008
Ike was a long-lived major Cape Verde hurricane that caused extensive damage and many deaths across portions of the Caribbean and along the coasts of Texas and Louisiana.
Ike became a hurricane on Sept. 3, and reached an estimated peak intensity of 145 mph on Sept. 4, when it was located 550 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands. After weakening briefly, Ike regained Category 4 on Sept. 7, but then weakened over the Bahamas.
It turned westward and made landfall along the northeast coast of Cuba in the province of Holguin early on Sept. 8 as a Category 4 storm. It eventually crossed the Gulf of Mexico and intensified heading toward the Texas coast. Ike made landfall over the north end of Galveston Island in the early morning hours of Sept. 13 as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. The hurricane weakened as it moved inland across eastern Texas and Arkansas and became extratropical over the middle Mississippi Valley on Sept. 14.
Storm surges of 15-20 feet above normal tide levels occurred along the Bolivar Peninsula of Texas and in much of the Galveston Bay area, with surges of up to 10 feet above normal occurring as far east as south central Louisiana. Rainfall from Ike totaled as much as 19 inches in southeastern Texas.
It is estimated flooding and mud slides killed dozens as it crossed nations and headed toward Texas. In the United States, storm surge devastated the Bolivar Peninsula, and surge, winds, and flooding from heavy rains caused widespread damage in other portions of southeastern Texas, western Louisiana, and Arkansas. Twenty people were killed in these areas and 34 others went missing. Property damage from Ike as a hurricane is estimated at $19.3 billion.
Tropical Storm Cindy, 2017
On June 19, a low-pressure system traveling from Nicaragua emerged into the southern Gulf of Mexico. The disturbance became Tropical storm Cindy on June 20 with max sustained winds of 45 mph.
Cindy remained nearly stationary throughout the rest of the afternoon but that night Cindy strengthened and began a slow northwest track. On June 21, Cindy began moving closer the coast near the border of Texas and Louisiana, with heavy rains continuing to be an issue along the northern Gulf Coast.
The center of Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall between Cameron, Louisiana, and Port Arthur, in the early morning hours of June 22 with maximum sustained winds between 40-50 mph. Tropical storm-force winds extended up to 70 miles from the center. Cindy moved along the Texas and Louisiana border producing heavy rains across the northern Gulf Coast. Cindy was downgraded to a tropical depression on June 22.
There were two deaths directly related to Cindy.
Hurricane Harvey, 2017
Hurricane Harvey started as a tropical wave off the African coast on Aug. 13 and moved westward across the Atlantic. On Aug. 17, it become a tropical storm as it entered the Caribbean Sea.
It became disorganized and was downgraded to a tropical wave, which entered the Gulf of Mexico on Aug. 22. The next morning, Harvey was upgraded again to tropical depression, warmed by waters in the Bay of Campeche and the Western Gulf of Mexico. Over the next 48 hours Harvey rapidly intensified from a tropical depression to a Category 4 hurricane.
Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast near Port Aransas around 10 p.m. on Aug. 25 as a Category 4 storm and brought devastating impacts.
As the storm moved inland, it’s forward motion slowed to near 5 mph after landfall and then meandered just north of Victoria by Aug. 26.
Rain bands on the eastern side of Harvey moved into southeast Texas on the morning of Aug. 25 and continued through much of the night and into Aug. 26.
A strong rain band developed over Fort Bend and Brazoria counties the evening of Aug. 26 and spread into Harris County and slowed. This resulted in a rapid development of flash flooding between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. as tremendous rainfall rates occurred across much of Harris County.
The morning of Aug. 27 saw additional rain bands develop and produce additional excessive rainfall amounts. The center of Harvey slowly moved east-southeast and back offshore, with heavy rainfall continuing through much of Aug. 29 and 30. This exacerbated the widespread and devastating flooding.
Only around 10% of the river forecast points in southeast Texas remained below flood stage, and approximately 46 percent of the river forecast points reached new record levels.
Harvey maintained tropical storm intensity the entire time inland over the Texas Coastal Bend and southeast Texas.
After moving offshore, Harvey made a third landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, on the morning of Aug. 30 and brought more heavy rainfall to the northern gulf communities.