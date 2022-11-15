One of Texas' oldest dance halls is closing soon.
Schroeder Hall, the second-oldest dance hall in Texas, announced on Facebook the 87-year-old building will no longer be a live music venue following the New Year's Bash on Dec. 31.
The hall will only be used as a wedding venue beginning next year, according to a Facebook post published Tuesday.
The venue said on Facebook it "had been bleeding money for over 10 years" and the hall nearly closed in 2019.
"There just hasn’t been enough interest in the area to support a venue like this anymore," Schroeder Hall posted on Facebook. "Like many venues similar to the Hall in lower population areas, Schroeder Hall can’t survive in the current environment."
In addition to a New Year's Eve performance featuring Giovanni and the Hired Guns, Schroeder Hall will showcase musicians Aaron Watson, Kevin Fowler and several other acts in its final month.
According to the Facebook post, the Schroeder Hall team is looking for a property that could house a 1,500-person music venue and outdoor amphitheater.
The original dance hall, completed in 1890, was part of the settlement of Germantown, which was founded by immigrants in the 19th century. A 1925 fire destroyed much of the business district, prompting owners to tear down the dance hall and construct the Schroeder Hall that stands today.
"Thank you to everyone that has supported Schroeder Hall and us," the venue wrote on social media. "There have been some exceptional patrons that have supported us in the last few years, and we thank you from the bottom of ours hearts."