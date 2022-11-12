Lighted boat parade

The Port O’Connor lighted boat parade kicks off at dusk on Dec. 3.

 Contributed Photo

Port Lavaca

Story time with Santa’s Elf

Dec. 10 • 3 - 4 p.m.

KOA Holiday, 1348 County Road 302, Port Lavaca

More information: koa.com/campgrounds/port-lavaca/events/

Sleig(hay) ride with Santa and Christmas Movie

Dec. 25 • 5 - 7 p.m.

KOA Holiday, 1348 County Road 302, Port Lavaca

More information: koa.com/campgrounds/port-lavaca/events/

Port O’Connor Lighted Boat Parade

Dec. 3 • Boats set sail around 6:30 p.m.

Boats launch from the little jetty and sail down the intercoastal waterway

More information: portoconnorchamber.com

Ian Grenier covers K-12 and higher education for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at igrenier@vicad.com

