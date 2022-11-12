Port Lavaca
Story time with Santa’s Elf
Dec. 10 • 3 - 4 p.m.
KOA Holiday, 1348 County Road 302, Port Lavaca
More information: koa.com/campgrounds/port-lavaca/events/
Sleig(hay) ride with Santa and Christmas Movie
Dec. 25 • 5 - 7 p.m.
KOA Holiday, 1348 County Road 302, Port Lavaca
More information: koa.com/campgrounds/port-lavaca/events/
Port O’Connor Lighted Boat Parade
Dec. 3 • Boats set sail around 6:30 p.m.
Boats launch from the little jetty and sail down the intercoastal waterway
More information: portoconnorchamber.com