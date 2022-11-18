Someone with an IQ over 130, someone who held down the same job for 30 years, a mother of two children and a former A student and high school cheerleader. Each of these people recounted their stories of the struggles of homelessness at the Faces of Homelessness panel Thursday afternoon at the University of Houston-Victoria.
The event was put on by the Victoria Area Homeless Coalition as part of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week to raise awareness and get people involved with solving the community issue of homelessness in Victoria.
The panel was composed of homeless Victoria resident George Brown, 37, Victoria resident Yuvonda Bell, 43, a Victoria resident who wished to be called "Terri" and Victoria resident Coty Nemes, 40. They all detailed their experiences with homelessness and how the community could do a better job of serving them.
Each of them told stories about how they bounced around city to city, how they struggled in getting resources in larger cities compared to Victoria and some of what they had to do in order to survive day to day and how that makes getting re-homed challenging.
The one sentiment each of them echoed is that it will take the entire community to solve homelessness.
Brown said that while the resources in the community go a long way for those who are homeless, it takes rehabilitation to feel like a member of society again.
One thing he suggested as a possible solution is for local governments or the community to work with those experiencing homelessness in building their resources to separate those who are perpetuating a problem and those looking to better themselves.
With empty lots in the Victoria area, he suggested having land designated for those experiencing homelessness to camp on. As part of being there and receiving resources and materials, they have to build their own temporary shelter to help aid with the transition from being out on the street to being back on the road to going back into everyday society.
Often, people who are dealing with homelessness forget how to work and live a life as a person with a home, he said.
"The only thing that matters is that there is progress," Brown said. "They say it takes a village to raise a child. Well, it will take everyone working together to solve this."
Victoria resident Paula Antwine, 54, agreed with Brown's suggestions, citing Dallas' The Stewpot as a successful example in action and how it helped her when she was homeless. However, it will take action from local governments to make it a reality.
"There are a lot of ideas here and ideas are great, but when does it go from ideas to action," Antwine said.
Overall the panel was seen as a success, said Sarrah Beaver, Victoria Area Homeless Coalition member. The audience seemed to engage with each of the people who spoke about their experiences.
"Hopefully they feel the push to do something about homelessness in Victoria," Beaver said.